If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Middlesbrough midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Boro fan?

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a decent season this year.

Neil Warnock has certainly managed to get the Teessiders back on track after a disastrous campaign last time out that saw the club battling to avoid relegation.

One of Warnock’s strongest areas is in the middle of the park with numerous excellent midfielders in his ranks.

Middlesbrough have had some wonderful midfielders over the years, but how much do you remember about these players?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 20 When did Jonny Howson join Middlesbrough? 2015 2016 2017 2018