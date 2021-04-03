If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Lincoln City midfielders quiz, can you really call yourself an Imps fan?

Lincoln City have fallen away from the automatic promotion places somewhat over the last few weeks and the Imps now look set to finish inside the play-off places.

Michael Appleton’s side will still have some work to do to ensure that they are not caught up by some of the teams below them in the table, but the Imps should have enough of an advantage to get themselves over the line in the race for the play-offs. That would be a real achievement considering that Appleton has managed to re-shape the squad and adapt the style of play as well.

The Imps will be needing some momentum to take into the play-offs should they finish inside the top six, so it is vital that they keep picking up wins between now and the end of the campaign. If they can do that then they have already proven they have the quality in their side to hurt any team in the division when they are their best.

While we wait to see if Lincoln can go on and earn promotion, we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge of some of the Imps’ former and current Imps midfielders and see if you can at least 15/20!

