If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Huddersfield Town midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Terriers fan?

Huddersfield Town have had some fine midfielders play for the club over the years.

The engine room of the midfield is often the part of the pitch where games are won and lost, with Jonathan Hogg continuing to run that department for the Terriers.

Midfielders that played for Huddersfield is the topic of this particular quiz, where we ask if you can get over 75% on these questions surrounding past and present midfielders.

Take on that quiz below…

1 of 20 How old is Jonathan Hogg? 31 32 33 34