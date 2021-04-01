Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Exclude from MSN

If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Gillingham midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Gills fan?

Published

15 mins ago

on

Gillingham have had their fair share of players from over the years that have come and gone from the Priestfield Stadium. 

The Gills are currently playing their football in League One, and will fancy their chances of making a late push for a top-six finish in the third-tier, after some impressive recent showings under the management of Steve Evans.

But can you score full marks on this 20-question quiz about current and former Gillingham midfielders? Share your scores on social media!

1 of 20

Which club is James Morton on loan at Gillingham from?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: If you don’t get at least 15/20 on this Gillingham midfielder quiz, can you really call yourself a Gills fan?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: