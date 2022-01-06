‘If Worrall left’ – Journalist makes Nottingham Forest transfer claim

Football journalist Alan Nixon has taken to Twitter to claim that Nottingham Forest would look to move for Hearts’ John Souttar if Joe Worrall was sold.

The Scottish centre back is said to be of interest to many clubs in the Sky Bet Championship, with the player himself said to be keen on making a move away from Scottish football in the not too distant future.

On the flip side, Worrall is also a player that has attracted his fair share of transfer interest, with clubs in the Premier League having been linked with the defender for quite some time now.

With this in mind, Nixon has now offered the following claim after he was asked by a Forest fan recently if Souttar is a player that is still on the Reds’ radar:

Think that was a possible if Worrall left … a bit like Blackburn was if Lenihan had gone. https://t.co/dWpwmJgK5g — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) January 5, 2022

Hearts are said to want to hang onto their key man for the time being, however with Souttar’s contract set to expire at Tynecastle at the end of the season, their hand could well be forced if a club was to make a substantial offer this month.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United are said to have now entered the race for the Scot, who has also been on the radar of Stoke City in the past.

Souttar has been with his current club since 2016.

The Verdict

Nottingham Forest will certainly be keen to hold onto Worrall for as long as they can but at the same time they will no doubt have a list of potential replacements ready for the centre back in case he does leave the City Ground.

Souttar could well be a name that is still talked about by the recruitment department as he is certainly one of the more cheaper and attractive options that is on the market right now.

There is however the slight chance that the Reds could be outmaneuvered by one of their divisional rivals, so if they really want the Scot, they would have to move fast.

It would certainly be interesting to see who they would move for if Worrall did leave the club.