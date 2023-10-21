Highlights West Bromwich Albion has been struggling to find consistency on the pitch despite only losing three of their opening 11 matches.

The team's owner, Guochuan Lai, has been largely absent and the club is facing financial difficulties, with a lack of funds to invest in new players.

There is a possibility that West Brom may have to sell star players such as John Swift and Brandon Thomas-Asante in the January transfer window, but it is suggested that holding onto them could be key to the team's success in finishing in the top six.

Even though there are two clubs that have been running away with the Championship in the early stages of the 2023-24 season, the battle to be in the top six of the league has been rather competitive to say the least.

It seems as though many clubs cannot get a consistent run of form together, and one of those has been West Bromwich Albion, who have a lot more problems off the pitch than on it.

The Baggies have only lost three of their opening 11 matches of the current campaign, but they've somewhat failed to stamp their authority on a number of games, with plenty of draws being racked up.

Goals have been scored against Middlesbrough and Swansea but also leaked as well, but their 4-0 win over Preston North End at Deepdale three weeks ago was a clear indication of what they can actually do if all pulling together.

The work that Carlos Corberan has done though could end up getting destroyed by the time the January transfer window comes around, and that is all down to West Brom's owner Guochuan Lai.

Who is Guochuan Lai?

Lai is a lesser-spotted figure around The Hawthorns, with his visits from China few and far between since he acquired the club in 2016 from Jeremy Peace, and whilst there has been relegations and promotions since then, there was never really a shortage of money - that is until recently.

The Chinese businessman backed a previous manager in Valerien Ismael with the £7 million signing of Daryl Dike in January 2022, just one month before the Frenchman was sacked, and whilst Steve Bruce was able to spend a relatively smaller amount last summer, the cash has well and truly dried up since.

With West Brom failing to win promotion last season, their parachute payments ran out and Lai has seemingly gone AWOL since, and with the club trying to get £5 million back from one of Lai's other companies that he loaned the cash to, it appears that there are no signs of any more money coming from the Far East.

It is clear that a takeover is needed and fast, and managing director Mark Miles has confirmed recently that NDA's have been signed in relation to parties being interested in the club, and if a buyer is not sorted before January arrives, then Corberan's squad could be decimated.

And two players that could be of interest are John Swift and Brandon Thomas-Asante, who both attracted interest late on in the summer window as the vultures circled around The Hawthorns.

Should West Brom cash in on John Swift and Brandon Thomas-Asante in January?

Per The Telegraph, Coventry City, with their new-found riches, plotted a swoop for Swift to add him to their midfield following the sale of Gustavo Hamer, whilst Brandon Thomas-Asante was also the subject of interst from Stoke City, who had offers turned down.

It was clear to see that they were trying to take advantage of West Brom potentially needing to raise cash, but they fended off that interest once - they need to do it again in January whatever the case.

Should no more new additions come before the end of 2023-24, Swift and Thomas-Asante could be the catalysts for the Baggies making the top six of the Championship when it is all said and done.

Swift had a steady 2022-23 season for Albion, scoring six times and notching nine assists in his 45 league appearances, but his goalscoring has been taken up another level already in the current campaign, with six goals in 11 outings, already equalling last season's tally.

Thomas-Asante meanwhile hasn't had as good of a start to 2023-24, and in recent weeks has been left on the bench in favour of Jed Wallace leading the line, but his pace, strength and high work rate make him a very big asset to the club, and it isn't a shock that he's attracted interest.

If Lai does not get a deal sorted for the club by January, then there will of course be the temptation to cash in on their star assets, but the group of players that Corberan has can easily finish in the top six if they work hard enough, so they should stick to their guns and not sell.