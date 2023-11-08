Highlights West Bromwich Albion's impressive form in the Championship has helped them secure a spot in the play-off places, despite off-field issues and an injury-ravaged squad.

The upcoming fixtures against Southampton and Ipswich Town will challenge West Brom's credentials and determine how they fare against higher-quality opposition.

The potential return of key players and the team's recent confidence and belief provide a chance for West Brom to secure positive results in these matches and remain in contention for promotion.

West Bromwich Albion continue to impress in the Championship under Carlos Corberan but face a tough run of fixtures before and after the international break.

Albion’s run of form has been impressive when factoring in the clubs’ issues both on and off the pitch, with the Black Country outfit still needing to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings as a way of investment.

A priority on outgoings has not allowed Corberan to put his own stamp on the playing squad, with only three arrivals in the summer transfer window leaving him with the bulk of players he inherited 12 months ago from Steve Bruce.

The 40-year-old has also had to deal with an injury list which has ravaged the squad during his tenure, with the likes of Daryl Dike, Josh Maja and John Swift missing significant chunks of the season so far.

Despite this, Albion have an opportunity to cement themselves in the promotion race, with increased talk of a takeover at the club in the early new year providing much needed optimism of success returning to The Hawthorns regardless of the current problems.

With WBA currently competing towards the top end of the second-tier table, back-to-back fixtures against Southampton and Ipswich Town are sure to test the credentials of Corberan’s outfit and provide a reflection of where the side are when competing against a higher quality of opposition.

How have West Brom performed so far this season?

A 3-1 win at The Hawthorns over promotion rivals Hull City last weekend ensured Albion tightened their grip on the play-off places, with a fifth win in seven league outings leaving the Baggies in fifth place, with 26 points collected from their opening 15 matches.

Five of Albion’s seven league victories this term have come on home soil while surprise victories on the road came at Preston North End and Coventry City, with the Baggies inflicting the first home defeats of the season for both of those sides.

Albion top the division for the most clean sheets on seven while conceding only 14 goals this season, with three clean sheets registered from their last four league matches.

What will West Brom need to do against Southampton and Ipswich?

Albion enter their next two fixtures against promotion rivals who are in rich veins of form.

A trip to the South Coast to clash with Championship heavyweights Southampton is always a daunting prospect due to the plethora of attacking talent Russell Martin has at his disposal, with five wins from their last seven league games guiding the Saints to a place above the Baggies on 27 points.

This is a matchup that will definitely see Albion go long periods without the ball, but with Southampton's mistakes from playing out from the back on show so far this term, the Baggies could use their pressing style to force the Saints backline into further errors, which was highly effective for Jed Wallace's opening goal against Hull last weekend.

Against the Tractor Boys, WBA will be insistent on maintaining a solid defensive unit and limiting Kieran McKenna’s men to very few chances. With such an impressive winning record at The Hawthorns matched with their ability to keep clean sheets, Corberan’s men will be full of confidence that they can pull off an upset against one of the most inform teams in the league.

Ipswich’s vulnerability was on show against Birmingham City last weekend when they fell two goals behind, highlighting how Albion can expose their defence with the pace and quality they possess on the counter-attack.

What can West Brom fans expect to get out of those games?

Albion were boosted by the return of loanee Jeremy Sarmiento for the Hull game, who featured off the bench to see out the three points against the Tigers. It will be important for the Ecuadorian international to gain further minutes under his belt, with his natural flair and technical ability a potential key to unlocking the Southampton defence as the game stretches in the latter stages of the second half.

With Grady Diangana seemingly back to his best with two goals and three assists provided from the last three matches as well as forward Brandon Thomas-Asante rediscovering his goalscoring touch against QPR and Coventry, WBA have the ingredients to pick up a result at the St Mary’s Stadium with confidence flowing, and belief will be a telling factor to picking up a positive result.

For the Ipswich game on the other side of the international break, the Baggies may be able to call upon the likes of John Swift and Josh Maja from their respective calf and ankle injuries, which gives Corberan’s men much more possibilities in the final third to cause the Tractor Boys problems.

Swift is WBA’s best-performing player with six goals and an assist recorded from 12 league games, with the former Reading man a key component in the forward area for chances created. Albion have lacked his ability from dead-ball situations, goal threat and vision over the last few weeks.

Maja can also be an asset to the WBA side and take some pressure off the shoulders of Thomas-Asante. The Nigerian international impressed with some cameo roles before his injury and possesses a goalscoring touch after netting 16 strikes for Bordeaux in Ligue 2 last term.

The returns of Swift and Maja provides much-needed firepower off the bench to change a game if needed, which undoubtedly increases the chances of Albion coming away from their game against Ipswich with three points.

With the deficiencies still remaining in the squad for this weekend but the prospect of depth added over the next fortnight, Baggies fans would certainly be ecstatic with four points from the next two games.

If this could be achieved with major players nearing a return to full fitness, Albion would be in serious contention to return to the Premier League at the third time of asking – particularly if their luck on the injury front changes for the better.