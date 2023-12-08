Highlights West Bromwich Albion's rise up the Championship table has been attributed to manager Carlos Corberan's success in getting the best out of his players, despite challenging circumstances.

The lack of investment from the club's controlling shareholder has resulted in the need to raise funds through player sales.

Goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, who has drawn interest from Newcastle United, could be a valuable asset to sell in order to secure financial stability for the club and preserve key players like Grady Diangana for their promotion push.

West Bromwich Albion will aim to continue their rise up the Championship table as they chase promotion back to the Premier League at the third time of asking.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan has transformed Albion’s fortunes since arriving to The Hawthorns hotseat last October, taking the Black Country outfit from the foot of the second tier table to play-off contention last campaign, with a surge in form on home soil a key factor to their success.

West Brom continue to fight towards the top end of the division this term, with Corberan managing to get the best out of his current group of players despite challenging circumstances.

With a lack of investment coming into the club from controlling shareholder Guochuan Lai, the Baggies had to prioritise outgoings in the summer transfer window to raise funds after taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings, with additional funds secured from the American-based company in November.

West Brom - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Dara O'Shea Burnley Permanent (fee involved) Jake Livermore Watford Permanent David Button Reading FC Permanent Tom Rogic Without Club Permanent Karlan Grant Cardiff City Loan Taylor Gardner-Hickman Bristol City Loan Zac Ashworth Bolton Wanderers Loan Ethan Ingram Salford City Loan Kean Bryan Without Club Permanent

As the January transfer window looms around the corner, Albion will have to look at ways of cutting down the wage bill even further, with player sales the most likely avenue to take once again.

One player linked with a move away from The Hawthorns this summer was young goalkeeper Josh Griffiths, who is likely to draw a substantial fee with his current potential.

How has Josh Griffiths performed for West Brom?

The England U21 international got his first opportunity to impress in front of the Albion faithful towards the back end of last season, when number one choice Alex Palmer sustained knee and ankle injuries last February.

The 22-year-old would go on to play 10 consecutive second tier games before Palmer’s return but made notable mistakes against Cardiff City and QPR which derailed their promotion hopes.

Despite those errors, Griffiths showcased his ability to be called upon at any given moment, with the shot-stopper keeping four clean sheets in his short stint between the posts.

Who has been linked with a move for Josh Griffiths?

With West Brom’s financial problems giving most players in the playing squad an uncertain future, Griffiths was touted for a move to the North East and Newcastle United, with the Magpies interested in adding to their goalkeeping department according to a report by TeamTalk.

Newcastle’s plan if they were to sign the long-serving Albion man would be to loan him out immediately, which would allow the club to take control of Griffiths’ career before his value rises too much.

What should West Brom do next with Josh Griffiths?

If the Baggies are desperate for funds, then Griffiths may be the most valuable asset to dispose of.

While it would be disappointing for the West Brom supporters to see another academy graduate make their exit, a decent amount of money made from his departure would keep the club in enough financial security while a takeover is completed in the new year.

Griffiths is the only Baggies player who would draw a significant bid who isn’t cementing a place in the first-team, and Albion are likely to cope with the quality of Alex Palmer and fellow youth prospect Ted Cann.

With West Brom confirming winger Matt Phillips is now ruled out for four months with a torn hamstring, selling the 22-year-old looks to be more of a sensible decision, particularly if it allows them to keep hold of Grady Diangana.

Diangana has managed in recent times to be a key figure to the side in front of goal and he is likely to maintain his spot in the first-team fold in the absence of Phillips.

The Congolese international could be a key factor in Albion maintaining a promotion push back to the Premier League, and it’s imperative they keep him at the club over someone like Griffiths so they don’t gamble with the impressive start to the campaign they’ve made.