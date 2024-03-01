Highlights Swift's moment of brilliance against Ipswich shows his potential to be West Brom's chief creator.

West Brom midfielder John Swift turns 29 in four months time, and he is at a stage of his career where it's almost make or break for him when it comes to potentially playing in the top flight.

When the ex-Chelsea man is on his game, he can unlock so many doors for the Baggies, and their play-off hopes will be boosted if he can string together a consistent run of form between now and the end of the season.

Swift has scored seven goals this season - six of which came in the first 11 games before a calf injury he sustained in October saw him miss five matches.

Baggies boss Carlos Corberan will likely be concerned that he has only completed 90 minutes three times all season, but Swift will be needed over the course of the next three months as West Brom bid to return to the Premier League.

Swift has the ability to make the difference for West Brom

In West Brom's 2-2 draw against Ipswich at Portman Road in February, Swift came off the bench and produced a moment of true quality.

The Baggies midfielder let rip from 30 yards with a shot that beat Tractor Boys stopper Vaclav Hladky and left his side on the verge of three points until Omari Hutchinson grabbed a late equaliser for Ipswich.

Since returning from injury, this was Swift's only goal in his last 15 league appearances, and it was a moment that very much summed him up as a player.

He can often go missing for large spells of the game, but his ability to produce a moment of magic cannot be questioned.

If West Brom are to reach the play-offs, they're going to need Swift to step up to the plate over the course of the next few months.

Swift is a player who prefers playing behind the striker, being given licence to roam by Okay Yokuşlu and Alex Mowatt in central midfield.

When he's at the top of his game, he can be his side's chief creator. But since November that simply hasn't been enough, and often he can be quite frustrating to watch.

Corberan has been in this situation before as manager of Huddersfield Town.

During the 2021/22 season, the Terriers reached the play-off final where they were narrowly beaten by Nottingham Forest.

Throughout the regular Championship season, Danel Sinani scored six goals and provided four assists. Like Swift at West Brom, the onus was on him to create chances for Huddersfield and be the team's bright spark.

Stat comparison – Danel Sinani vs. John Swift Player (club & season) Mins played Goals Assists Pass success (%) Mins per goal involvement Danel Sinani (Huddersfield 2021/22) 2,471 6 4 81.3 247 John Swift (West Brom (2023/24) 1,520 7 1 84.7 190

Sinani made 42 appearances that season, including in the play-offs, but only managed to complete 90 minutes 10 times – six of which came in a cluster of consecutive games he played in December 2021.

At times, Sinani could drift out of a game, but his quality was there for all to see.

As is the case with Swift right now, the onus was often on Sinani to create. Although he could, at times the feeling was that he didn't do it enough at times.

However, he stepped up to the plate when his team needed him the most in the play-off semi-final first leg against Luton Town when he gave his side the lead.

Despite just one assist and no goals in his final nine appearances of the Championship season, Corberan put his faith in Sinani in the play-offs and he delivered.

Swift has the potential to do the same.

A crucial time for Swift and Corberan

Corberan can certainly learn from his management of Sinani in the 2021/22 campaign in regard to Swift this term.

West Brom are currently in fifth, just one point ahead of Hull in sixth. Norwich and Preston are three points further back than Hull, with Coventry City just one point behind those two clubs.

Swift's quality will certainly help the Baggies push for a top six finish, but he needs to be more consistent than he has been lately.

If he is, then West Brom have a great chance of both reaching the play-offs and winning them.