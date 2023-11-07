Highlights West Bromwich Albion's impressive run of form in the Championship is a testament to their resilience and ability to perform despite financial concerns.

The potential takeover of the club in the new year brings optimism for the future, as substantial financial backing could further elevate the team's performance.

The addition of Ben Brereton Diaz to the attacking lineup could provide the goalscoring prowess that Albion needs to contend for promotion, especially given his previous success in the Championship.

West Bromwich Albion continue to impress in the Championship despite issues both on and off the pitch.

The Baggies under Carlos Corberan have hit an impressive run of form, with five wins from their last seven league outings leaving them inside the play-off places after 15 games.

WBA currently occupy fifth place, collecting 26 points despite strenuous financial concerns, with the club taking out a £20 million loan from MSD Holdings as a way of investment from current shareholder Guochuan Lai.

A lack of funds into the club has led to Albion recruiting through free transfers and loans deals, with Corberan able to add just three new additions in the summer in Jeremy Sarmiento, Pipa and Josh Maja.

WBA have also been ravaged by injuries in recent times with the likes of Maja, Daryl Dike and John Swift all missing significant parts of the season so far, which makes Albion’s rise up the table a much more impressive accomplishment.

However, talks have been growing that a potential takeover in the Black Country could be completed in the early new year, with Express & Star reporter Lewis Cox stating there have been progressive talks between club representatives and a group, who are believed to be serious about taking over the club.

From this, there is optimism among the Albion fanbase of where the club can be guided to if Corberan receives substantial financial backing, with the Spaniard currently exceeding expectations under hugely challenging circumstances.

If the Baggies did receive significant investment in January, a move for former Championship star Ben Brereton Diaz could propel the club into the promotion mix come the end of the season, with Albion linked with a move for the forward alongside Premier League clubs Crystal Palace and Burnley according to a report by TeamTalk.

How has Ben Brereton Diaz performed at Villarreal?

Since departing Blackburn Rovers for Spain, Brereton Diaz’s career at Villarreal has grinded to a halt.

The Chilean international’s debut season has not gone according to plan with the forward failing to live up to expectations.

He has made just two league starts, and a further six substitute appearances without scoring a goal for the club.

Given his impressive pedigree in the Championship, Villarreal may already be tempted to part ways with their summer arrival to earn a profit, given a number of clubs in England will be prepared to earn his signature in the January transfer window.

How did Ben Brereton Diaz perform in the Championship?

Brereton Diaz has proven at Rovers that he can be a lethal force in the second-tier.

After switching to Ewood Park from Nottingham Forest in 2019, the 24-year-old became a fan-favourite in Lancashire, hitting his stride in the 2021/22 campaign.

Brereton Diaz registered 22 strikes that term before scoring 14 goals the following season as Blackburn narrowly missed out on the play-offs, despite a remarkable comeback on the final day at Millwall where Brereton Diaz scored twice.

What issues do West Brom face in their attacking frontline?

As previously mentioned, Albion have had to deal with a number of injury issues in the forward department during Corberan’s tenure.

Daryl Dike is currently undergoing his third serious injury issue since moving to The Hawthorns while summer arrival Josh Maja will take time to regain match fitness when he comes back from an ankle problem sustained at Bristol City in September.

This leaves enormous pressure on the shoulders of Brandon Thomas-Asante, who is tasked with maintaining a consistent run of goalscoring form to keep Albion in the play-off mix.

The former Salford City man has failed to be prolific in front of goal since moving to the Black Country, with just seven goals registered last term. This has seen Corberan utilise Jed Wallace and Matt Phillips in that area occasionally with limited success.

A move for Brereton Diaz would be appealing to WBA given his clinical edge and ability to find the back of the net regularly, which would undoubtedly see Albion win more games with such an influx of goals at the top end of the pitch.

What could Ben Brereton Diaz add to West Brom?

Like any other striker recruited into a club, goals is the key to success, and Brereton Diaz can add this to the WBA team in abundance.

After bagging 38 goals and seven assists in his last two seasons, Brereton Diaz would be highly likely to lead the Baggies’ frontline, but his versatility means he could provide an option on the left flank, giving much needed rest to Albion servant Matt Phillips, who has struggled with injuries throughout his WBA career.

With a high volume of goals recorded in the Championship, Brereton Diaz would be sure to thrive off the service from the likes of Jed Wallace and John Swift, with the latter placed third in the 2022/23 campaign for chances created - finishing on 82.

With a devastating combination in prospect, this would certainly propel Albion towards automatic promotion contention, particularly if they could continue to maintain a watertight backline, which has seen them register three clean sheets in their last four games.

In a bid to resurrect his career and goalscoring form, a move to WBA for Brereton Diaz would be appealing to have himself involved in a promotion chasing season as well as benefiting off the plethora of attacking talent the Baggies have at their disposal.