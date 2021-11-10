‘If we’re serious about success…’ – Many Sunderland fans debate key figure’s position after Bradford defeat

Sunderland fell to a fourth defeat on the bounce yesterday as they were beaten by Bradford City on penalties in their Papa John’s Trophy Group F clash, which has left many Black Cats fans debating the position of manager Lee Johnson.

The North East club’s form has taken a drastic downturn in recent weeks and they haven’t won a game inside 90 minutes since the 19th of October.

They welcomed the Bantams to the Stadium of Light yesterday knowing that they needed just a point to finish top of Group F but made things difficult for themselves as Theo Robinson put the visitors ahead after 36 minutes.

Everton loanee Nathan Broadhead pulled Sunderland back level in magnificent style seven minutes into the second half but despite forcing saves out of goalkeeper Sam Hornby and hitting the bar, they were unable to grab a second and the game ended level.

Bradford came out on top in the subsequent penalty shootout meaning they took home two points and Johnson’s side earned one, which was enough to put the Black Cats top of Group F and ensure they have a home tie in the knockout stages.

However, that’s now Sunderland’s fourth defeat on the bounce and fifth in six games, which has left many supporters debating Johnson’s position on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:

People complaining about Lee Johnson with a 53% win ratio 🙄😬 — SAFCHouston (@HoustonSafc) November 10, 2021

Johnson needs to go before Ipswich game or they’ll tear us apart. — Lauren Ayre (@LaurenSAFC92) November 9, 2021

Some Sunderland fans are calling for Johnson’s head because We’re on such a bad run atm ………we’re six points off top with a game in hand 🙈🙈🙈🙈 #safc — Ray Armstrong (@RayArmstrong88) November 9, 2021

delusional johnson needs to pack his bags #SAFC — geoffrey gibson (@geoffreygibson1) November 9, 2021

i would quite happily sack johnson and bring in warnock #SAFC — geoffrey gibson (@geoffreygibson1) November 9, 2021

Dunno why but genuinely don’t think sacking Lee Johnson would work out better for us. #SAFC — Sonni (@sonni_arm29) November 9, 2021

please #SAFC you have eleven days to sack lee johnson and bring in a decent manager — geoffrey gibson (@geoffreygibson1) November 9, 2021

Not sure how after the last 4 games, shipping 8 league goals and being beat by two league 2 sides in under a week, Lee Johnson’s position as #SAFC manager must surely be untenable. Don’t see how if we’re serious about success this season he can remain in charge. — E-Sunderland (@e_sunderland) November 9, 2021