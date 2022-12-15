“If we don’t get £5 million..” – Norwich City fan pundit reacts to transfer interest in 26-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Galatasaray are interested in exploring an option to sign Milot Rashica on a permanent transfer from Norwich City, with a fee rumoured to be in the region of €5 million, as per Fanatik.

The Canaries’ automatic promotion hopes appear distant at present, and Rashica has the ability to contribute heavily in the attacking third in the Championship.

Therefore, it is only natural that there will be some opposition to selling the Kosovan to the Turkish Super Lig.

The Canaries are typically shrewd operators in the transfer market and will have an appropriate valuation in mind when it comes to Rashica, and they could be very stubborn if Galatasaray do not want to uphold that value.

FLW’s Norwich City fan pundit Zeke Downes would like to see Rashica return to the first team picture if an agreement is not struck.

Speaking to Football League World, Downes said: “I think, in terms of Rashica, that another loan doesn’t really suit us.

“I feel like he could still play a big part at our club and he just needs that game-time.

“So, to offer us a loan back for him is not really ideal, I feel like if they offer us money – I don’t know how much I would take – obviously we bought him for nine or £10 million, I would probably take five or six.

Quiz: Have any of these 25 ex-Norwich City players ever played for a Yorkshire based team?

1 of 25 Jonny Howson? Yes No

“But, if we don’t get £5 million, I would probably try and integrate him back into the team, because I feel like he would be really, really useful.”