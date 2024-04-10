Highlights Birmingham City aims to be competitive in the Premier League upon promotion, leveraging revenue and analytics for success.

Recent challenges in this season have led to Birmingham's focus on avoiding relegation in the Championship.

The Blues' owner shows ambition for the future, backing the club's growth despite managerial changes and current standings.

Birmingham City can immediately be competitive once they win promotion back to the Premier League, Blues owner and chairman Tom Wagner has predicted in response to a question about mirroring the success of rivals Aston Villa.

Last summer saw Birmingham secure a long-awaited takeover, when Wagner's Knighthead company purchased a controlling stake in the Championship club.

That was followed by an eventful summer transfer window, that saw plenty of investment into the playing squad, an instant sign of the intent of the owners.

However, that has been followed by a somewhat turbulent campaign on the pitch, and in the dugout, with numerous managerial changes.

Even so, it seems as though Wagner is keen to see the Blues secure a return to the top-flight of English football, and make an immediate impact when they get there.

With Birmingham's local rivals Aston Villa currently competing for a place in the Champions League, Wagner was asked if the Blues can enjoy the same success in the future.

Responding to that question, Wagner told Birmingham Live: "If we do everything correctly on our end then we can be competitive in the Premier League from the moment we get promoted. That sounds crazy so you might ask why.

“Birmingham City is a big club and if and when we’re promoted, the revenue we’ll generate as a club will be comparable with mid-table revenue in the Prem from day one. Two years from now our revenue base will be competing right up against the parachute teams in the Championship.

“That’s unheard of for a team in the Championship to be generating those kinds of revenues. When you run the analytics and look at where we will fall when we get to the Prem, then you have a chance to compete. From there, you begin growing the size and scale of your club through your ability to attract commercial partnerships.”

Although the American businessman may have big hopes for the future, as shown by these comments, the club's immediate priority is of course, to secure their Championship status for next season.

Birmingham City fighting to avoid relegation

With not all of the Blues' managerial changes working out, a promising start to the season has given way to what has become a challenging campaign for Birmingham City.

As a result, the Blues have now slipped to 23rd in the Championship table, one point from safety as things stand.

They do, however, have a game in hand on the majority of those directly above them in the Championship standings.

Current Championship Standings Position Club Played GD Points 20th Plymouth Argyle 42 -9 45 21st Huddersfield Town 42 -23 43 22nd Sheffield Wednesday 42 -31 43 23rd Birmingham City 41 -18 42 As of 10th April 2024

That is set to come on Wednesday night, when Birmingham, who are now under the interim management of Gary Rowett, host Cardiff City at St Andrew's.

You do get the feeling that these comments from Wagner will excite those connected with the club.

Obviously, there is still a lot of work for the club to do before they can think about a return to the Premier League.

However, it is clear those in charge of Birmingham City have big ambitions for the future, and are ready to put their money where their mouth is when it comes to giving the club the backing they need to get to where they want it to be.

It could even be argued that they have already shown that recently, both with that aforementioned investment in the squad, and again with the plans unveiled this week for a major new stadium for the club.

Even so, there is a good chance that fans will hope Wagner and co. are not getting too ahead of themselves with these comments, given where they are at this moment in time.

Right now the focus has to be on avoiding relegation from the Championship, and if they do not do that, it will set these plans back by some distance.

Birmingham fans will also hope that those overseeing this project are able to make the right decisions in order to do that, considering not all of their managerial calls this season have paid off.

That is something that may raise questions about whether the funds they have to use are applied in the right way to get back to that position, meaning they may approach these comments with an element of caution as well.