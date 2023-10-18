Highlights Derby County would find it difficult to prevent Max Bird from joining a Championship club in the January transfer window.

It would be hard for Derby County to stand in the way of Max Bird if he was given the chance to join a Championship club in the January transfer window.

That's according to Football League World's Derby fan pundit Shaun Woodward, who believes the Rams should be looking for a significant seven figure fee for the sale of the midfielder.

Who is interested in signing Max Bird?

Having come through the academy ranks at Derby, Bird has spent the whole of his senior career to date with the Rams.

During that time, the 23-year-old has made 169 appearances in all competitions for the club - despite being hampered by injuries in the current campaign - scoring four goals in that time.

However, it has previously been reported that Hull City, who are managed by former Derby coach Liam Rosenior, will reignite an interest in Bird in January after those injury issues put them off a move in the summer.

Meanwhile, recent updates have claimed that Birmingham, who recently appointed another of Bird's former Derby managers, Wayne Rooney, as their new boss, will target the 23-year-old at the turn of the year.

Now it seems as though Woodward is braced for the possibility of Bird departing Pride Park at the turn of the year.

Will Max Bird leave Derby County in January?

Although it is clear that he would rather see Bird remain at Derby, it seems Woodward is aware that the chance of a return to the Championship could make it hard for the Rams to retain the services of the midfielder.

Should that happen, Woodward is confident that Derby do at least have the strength in depth in midfield to cope with Bird's departure, even if he admits none of those options are at the level of the 23-year-old.

As things stand, Bird's contract with Derby is set to expire at the end of this season, meaning the January window is their last chance to cash in on him, and Woodward is hopeful that would be with a sizeable fee.

Asked by Football League World about his thoughts on Bird's situation going into the January window, and how much he might be worth to the club, the Derby supporter said: "With Bird, Hull could potentially come in with Birmingham for a bidding war, so I think if we could get around £4million we'd have to look at it, being a League One club, as much as I wouldn't want Bird to go because he's looked very good since he's come back from injury.

"We do have the likes of Hourihane, Fornah, Smith, Thompson when he's fit, so we do have cover in central midfield, albeit none of them are probably as good as Max Bird.

"But we can't really stand in the way of the youngsters if they want to move into the Championship, when we're no longer a Championship club as hard as it is to believe.

"Ideally, best case scenario they all stick with us until the end of the season, and if we don't go up, then we let them leave as long as the price is right, which is what I'd be saying to them if I was our manager, but we'll see what happens".

Derby currently sit ninth in the League One table, one point adrift of the play-off places ahead of their trip to the New Meadow to face Shrewsbury Town on Saturday afternoon.

Should Derby County sell Max Bird in the January transfer window?

It would arguably be no huge surprise to see Bird move on from Derby when the market reopens at the turn of the year.

January is the last chance Derby will have to cash in on him as things stand, and if he knows he has interest from the Championship, it could be hard to convince the midfielder to sign a new contract at Pride Park.

That may mean that the Rams have to cash in on him at that point since he is surely too good a player to risk losing for nothing at the end of this season.

Indeed, a decent fee would help them to reinvest in strengthening their squad as well, so this may be something Derby have to brace themselves for over the next few weeks.