Derby County

‘If we can get some cash for him, then great’ – Many Derby fans react to surprising Liverpool transfer link

Liverpool have been linked with Derby County goalkeeper David Marshall, which has caused a stir among the Pride Park faithful.

The Scottish goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at the East Midlands club, with Ryan Allsop and Kelle Roos now seemingly preferred by Wayne Rooney.

It seems as though the 36-year-old could be offered a shock Premier League move over the next few days, however, as the Daily Mail has reported that Marshall is a player that Liverpool are interested in.

The Anfield outfit are said to have concerns about their keeping options at the moment.

However, it is understood that unless there is an injury or a change of heart Liverpool will not do any more deals until next year.

You’d imagine that given the current state of Derby’s finances and where Marshall sits in the pecking order, the East Midlands club would jump at the chance to offload the experienced shot-stopper.

It seems that view is shared by the Pride Park faithful, with many Rams supporters taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts…


