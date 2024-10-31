This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Notts County could look to sign a new attacker in the January transfer window, while Dan Crowley may attract interest from elsewhere.

That's according to Football League World's fan pundit for the Magpies, Thomas Wagstaff, who is hopeful the club will act in that market if they are in contention for promotion to League One.

Following their promotion from the National League in the 2022/23 campaign, the club made an excellent start to life back in League Two last season.

Initially, they did look to be in contention for promotion, only for a dip in form to see them drop to 14th in the final standings.

Now, Wagstaff is hopeful that Notts County will be more active in the January window this time around, in an attempt to avoid a repeat of that situation.

Transfer message sent to Meadow Lane

As well as a hope that the Magpies will do what they need to in terms of incomings in the January window, there also seems to be a concern about potential interest in Crowley.

The attacking midfielder joined on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract with Morecambe, and enjoyed an excellent debut campaign at Meadow Lane.

In total, Crowley scored 16 goals and provided 11 assists in 50 appearances in all competitions for Notts County during the 2023/24 season.

As a result, it was reported that the Magpies' League Two rivals MK Dons had made a bid to sign the 27-year-old in this summer's transfer window.

Crowley though, remained at Meadow Lane for this season, and has continued to be a key player for the club in recent months.

Dan Crowley 2024/25 League Two stats for Notts County - from SofaScore Appearances 12 Goals 3 Shots per Game 2.3 Shots on Target per Game 0.7 Assists 3 Pass Success Rate 92% Dribble Success Rate 59% Duel Success Rate 51% As of 31st October 2024

With that in mind, Wagstaff is expecting the attacking midfielder to attract yet more interest in January while anticipating that the club will look for their own reinforcements in attack.

When asked to predict two things that will happen at Meadow Lane when the transfer window reopens at the turn of the year, the Notts County fan said: "In January, I see a lot of people coming in for Dan Crowley especially.

"He nearly went to MK on deadline day, allegedly, Jodi Jones with his injury won't be going anywhere which I think is very, very good for Notts.

"What I do think will happen is last January we didn't necessarily build on what we had, so if we are going to bring anyone in, I think it will be attacking.

"Our defence is very solid this season compared to last year so if we are close to promotion or pushing for those places I don't think they would just let us stand still, but I can't see too much happening."

As things stand, Crowley's contract with the Magpies is due to expire at the end of this season, meaning January could be their last chance to cash in on him.

Stuart Maynard's side currently third in the League Two table, having taken 26 points from 14 league games so far this season.

They are next in action on Friday night when National League North side Alfreton make the trip to Meadow Lane in the first round of the FA Cup.

Notts County must keep hold of Dan Crowley

It would certainly be no surprise to see more bids come in for Crowley during the January transfer window.

The attacker has been a standout across the course of his Notts County career, with his performances making him an appealing option for plenty of clubs.

Given his contract situation also puts the Magpies under pressure when it comes to offers, other teams could see this as something of an opportunity.

With that in mind, it does feel as though a new contract for Crowley to ward off interest from elsewhere ought to be an immediate priority at Meadow Lane.

Indeed, it does make sense that the club would be looking at other attackers in this case, since the 27-year-old would undeniably need replacing if he were to move on at the turn of the year.

Since they will want to avoid a repeat of that drop-off from last season, it will be interesting to see how things play out for Notts County in January, as they look to prevent it from happening again.