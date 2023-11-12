Highlights Djed Spence's time at Leeds United has been marred by injuries and illnesses, raising questions about whether he is the right fit for Daniel Farke's side.

If Spence fails to impress upon his return to the team, Leeds may need to consider alternative options, such as Conor Bradley, who has performed well on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

Bradley's impressive stats in League One, including five goals and four assists, make him a potential target for Leeds if they need to find a more reliable right-back option.

Leeds United made some pretty exciting signings in the summer after shipping out their deadwood and expensive individuals, with one of those incomings being Djed Spence.

The wing-back had been instrumental to Nottingham Forest's 2021-22 promotion-winning Championship season, having been shipped out by Neil Warnock at Middlesbrough on loan - a move which seriously benefitted the Tricky Trees as Spence seriously impressed at the City Ground.

His big-money switch to Tottenham though didn't go to plan as he appeared just four times in the Premier League under Antonio Conte before spending the second half of 2022-23 on loan at Stade Rennais in France.

Hoping to get some form and confidence under his belt, Spurs sent Spence to Leeds United in the summer transfer window, and with Daniel Farke being an attack-minded manager, there was hope that even in a back four as opposed to playing as a wing-back, the 23-year-old could have a very good season.

Leeds United's Djed Spence issue

Leeds fans have seen Spence just the once though, with his debut being that of a small cameo off the bench against Sheffield Wednesday at the start of September.

A knee injury suffered against the Owls ruled Spence out for a period of time, and his return has been delayed by several illnesses that have kept him on the sidelines.

And there is a chance that when Spence is fit enough to start playing once more, he may not be the right fit for Farke's side, and if that proves to be the case and his performances aren't good enough, then a decision will have to be made in January as to whether he should head back to London or not.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Should that happen, then Leeds will need a back-up plan as even though Jamie Shackleton and Archie Gray have been playing at right-back, Farke could do with a natural player - and that player could be Conor Bradley.

Bradley is yet to play for Liverpool in the Premier League, but Jurgen Klopp entrusted the Northern Irishman with five appearances in cup competitions during the 2021-22 season.

With Trent Alexander-Arnold at the Reds though, Bradley was always going to find any first-team football difficult, hence why he was sent out on loan to Bolton Wanderers for the 2022-23 campaign.

Conor Bradley's Bolton Wanderers stats

Bradley excelled with the Trotters, scoring five times and also assisting a further four goals in League One from a wing-back position, and his performances led to him being awarded the Bolton Player of the Year trophy.

Conor Bradley's Bolton Wanderers League One Stats 2022-23 Appearances 43 Goals 5 Assists 4 Yellow Cards 12 Red Cards 0 Shots Per Game 1.2 Dribbles Per Game 1.3 Tackles Per Game 1.8 Interceptions Per Game 1 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 1.1 Clearances Per Game 1.2 Blocks Per Game 0.2 Pass Success % 67

Heading back to Liverpool in the summer, Bradley found himself as second in command to Alexander-Arnold due to Calvin Ramsay's loan move to Preston North End, but he hasn't actually been seen since last season, owing to a stress fracture in his back.

Bradley however is nearing a return to action, but he's not going to get the desired game-time at Anfield unless Alexander-Arnold was struck down by an unfortunate injury.

It would be no shock if the Reds were lining up a loan move for Bradley for the second half of the campaign, and should the Spence experiment fail to bring in any results, then Leeds need to be near the top of the pack for his signature.