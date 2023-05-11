Sheffield United captain Billy Sharp has revealed his love for the club as he admitted he doesn’t know what his future holds.

Will Billy Sharp leave Sheffield United?

The 37-year-old has played a part in three promotions for the club and scored over 100 goals for his boyhood club, so he’s a modern day legend at Bramall Lane.

However, with his deal expiring in the summer, and the Blades now back in the top-flight, it remains to be seen whether he will be offered an extension, and it has been claimed Sharp will be on the move.

That hasn’t been confirmed yet though, and Sharp addressed his future when speaking to the fans, as quoted by the Sheffield Star, following a parade to celebrate the promotion.

“Listen, everybody knows I was like these two as a boy growing up. I supported Sheffield United and my dream was to play for Sheffield United. To score for United in front of the Kop and in front of you lot, to win promotions and be champions of League One, for my kids to see me score for Sheffield United and to captain the club. To wear the number 10 shirt.

“I’ll stay one, 10, 20 more years. You know that. If this is the end, then I want to thank you all. To be able to be a part of this club, to achieve what I’ve been able to achieve for over 10 years ... the last eight years have been unbelievable and I just want to thank every teammate I’ve had and every staff member. My wife, my kids and especially the fans for supporting me throughout my time.”

Sharp could have a role to play moving forward

This is a big decision for the club, and, in truth, you can understand why from a football sense it would make sense to let Sharp go. He managed just two goals in the league this season, and the step up is obviously significant.

Having said that, Sharp’s influence isn’t restricted to just the pitch. He is a real leader in the dressing room, and he will set standards every day in training, so you can be sure that Paul Heckingbottom appreciates having the experienced striker at the club.

So, it will be interesting to see what happens, but Sharp sums it up well with his message here. He clearly outlines his love for the club, and if his playing career at Sheffield United is up, what a great way to end by celebrating promotion with the fans.