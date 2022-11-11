“If they’re looking to freshen things up” – Tottenham eye Norwich City deal: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Tottenham are weighing up a move for Norwich City defender Max Aarons in January.

According to 90min, Spurs are looking to reinforce at right wing-back in the winter window and see Aarons as a potential upgrade on their existing options.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether the 22-year-old would be a good addition to Antonio Conte’s team…

Ned Holmes

This could make sense if they’re looking to freshen things up on the right flank.

I’m not convinced by either Emerson Royal or Matt Doherty and Max Aarons does have the potential to be a better option than that duo at some point but patience will be needed.

Having both Aarons and Djed Spence as options on the right flank would be really exciting with the future in mind but you’d question whether either player is ready for a starting berth at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just yet.

The Norwich man does seem to be available for a good price at around £10 million so you could understand the Canaries making a move for him in January.

But with Doherty, Royal and Spence there, someone would surely have to leave.

Adam Jones

The right wing-back situation is a bit of a mess at this point – and it would be difficult to see how Aarons would help their situation.

He may have top-tier experience under his belt – but they may as well give Djed Spence a chance as a backup option and make a marquee addition to replace Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal.

Both of them probably aren’t options that Antonio Conte will want for the long term, so he should look at replacing both with one top-quality addition with Spence as a backup.

For Aarons, it would be difficult to make the step back up to the top flight mid-season and with Spence already at the club, this doesn’t seem like the best move for both parties.

Declan Harte

Tottenham’s right wing-back situation at the moment is quite a tricky one.

Conte seems to prefer Emerson Royal to Matt Doherty, but the Irishman has been the better performer of the two so far this season.

Perhaps the links to Aarons just shows that perhaps both could be set for exits if Conte is already lining up a long-term replacement.

A pairing of Aarons and Djed Spence in that position would be strong in terms of youth but would lack the experience at the top level that the Italian will likely prefer.

Aarons is available at a relatively low sum, but he could also find himself in a similar position to Spence, who has only earned four minutes of game time in the Premier League this season, if it is instead the board pushing for this move and not Conte.

A move to Spurs may not be the strongest option available to him if he does seek a move away from Carrow Road.