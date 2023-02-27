“If they can get a bidding war going” – Bristol City set for big Alex Scott call as Newcastle, Tottenham and West Ham swirl: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Highly sought-after in the January transfer window and likely to be a man in demand once again in the summer, Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott’s situation is an interesting one to keep a close eye on.

As per a recent report from The Sun, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are all keeping tabs on the 19-year-old.

During the January transfer window, as many as six Premier League clubs were involved in Scott’s pursuit, however, a £25 million valuation ensured that he remained at Ashton Gate.

Scott has started 32 of Bristol City’s 33 league games this season, proving to be a highly influential and dependable figure for Nigel Pearson to rely upon.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on the teenage sensation and whether or not Bristol City will be tempted to sell when summer comes about…

Think you’re a hardcore Bristol City fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 1. When did Bristol City first join the Football League? 1897 1901 1907 1920

Billy Mulley

Scott is an extremely talented midfielder who has the potential to go on and enjoy a very long and successful career in the English and perhaps international game.

Technically very gifted, his vision, awareness and maturity stand him out as one of the best performers in the Championship, whilst he is tenacious and intelligent when out of possession.

You cannot help but feel that the summer could be an excellent time to sell the young midfielder, as it could help the Robins strengthen in several areas to really push on and challenge next season.

However, they should not budge on their valuation of Scott, as he is worth the significant investment and the level of interest could help drive the fee even higher than what they first anticipated.

George Dagless

I think so if they can get a bidding war going for him.

Scott is a very good player and his value is pretty high because there is still time on his contract, so the Robins might think now is a prime time to cash in on him.

Of course, there’s a chance that Bristol City will want to keep him for a little longer given the quality he has and it’s just all going to be about weighing up getting a good fee for him and losing him at the right time.

There seems a good chance that Scott will move on from Bristol City in the near future, and I think if they can get all these clubs that are interested in him battling for him then this summer could be ideal, just because of the fee they’ll be able to get.

Marcus Ally

With two seasons left on his contract in the summer, it would be the smartest time for the Robins to cash in on Alex Scott.

The 19-year-old’s value in the transfer market would likely depreciate beyond the summer window, making it the best opportunity for City to recoup the most substantial fee for his services.

The Robins were very organised and acted early in the summer transfer window of 2022, and they could do so again in looking to reinvest some of the funds from a Scott sale.

There may already be a plan in place for the Robins to sell Scott in the summer and all parties have probably been made aware of that.

The Robins can be stubborn and demanding in their valuation of the versatile midfielder due to his quality and age, and the summer is their best opportunity to offload him.