If they are to entertain Leicester City’s interest in Freddie Woodman, here is what Preston North End should demand: Opinion

The season is not yet over and already transfer rumours linking Championship players with potential summer moves are beginning to swirl.

One of the players the subject of recent headlines in this regard is Preston North End goalkeeper Freddie Woodman.

As per The Scottish Sun, there are three sides currently in the chase for the 25-year-old goalkeeper this summer, with Scottish giants Rangers, and Premier League duo Leicester City and Leeds United all reportedly keen.

Since joining Preston last summer, Woodman has kept 14 clean sheets in 34 Championship matches, which has clearly impressed those sides interested in his services.

Those performances come after Woodman’s recent spell at Swansea in the second tier in 2020/21, too, in which he had yet another solid campaign at this level.

That season, Woodman kept 20 clean sheets in 46 regular Championship matches.

Preston, then, will obviously be reluctant to allow Woodman to leave, but, North End could use Leicester City’s interest to their advantage and in order to get something they want in return.

Indeed, North End, if they are to entertain Leicester’s interest in Woodman, must demand that the Foxes include Daniel Iversen in the deal.

The Danish goalkeeper previously spent a spell on loan at Deepdale last season in which he thoroughly impressed.

PNE boss Ryan Lowe made it no secret that he wanted Iversen back at the club this season, but with him not available, the club instead signed for Woodman.

With Leicester now after Woodman, though, it could offer Preston North End the opportunity to get the man they know and love back.

Despite Leicester having kept hold of him this season, Iversen has found game time extremely hard to come by.

Even early on in the season when Danny Ward and the club were both really struggling, Brendan Rodgers did not give the Danish keeper an opportunity to impress.

That has limited Iversen to just five cup appearances this season – three in the FA Cup, and two in the EFL Cup.

In those five matches, he kept four clean sheets, which just goes to show, in my opinion, how talented he is, as that is no easy feat when his match sharpness must be incredibly lacking.

Ultimately, if Leicester make a move for Woodman, one can only assume they do not have full faith in Daniel Iversen becoming their number one keeper and challenging Danny Ward.

In which case, if they are to entertain any Leicester City interest in Freddie Woodman, Preston North End must demand that Leicester City include Daniel Iversen in the deal, whether it be a swap deal, or a swap of players with finances involved, too.

The arrival of Iversen at Deepdale – a goalkeeper who did so well at the club previously – would severely soften the blow of losing Woodman after just one season.