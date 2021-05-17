‘If the price was right’ – Hull City plot summer raid for Middlesbrough striker: The verdict

Sam Rourke

If the price was right, it could be a good move.

I do feel Hull City will need to enhance their attacking options with there being question marks over the likes of Josh Magennis in the second tier.

Akpom is no stranger to the KCOM Stadium having enjoyed a stint at the club a few years ago, though his return in front of goal was far from impressive, three goals in 36 appearances.

He’s struggled to really impose himself in English football thus far, bit did enjoy a fruitful stint at PAOK in Greece which suggests when in the right system, he can thrive.

I do feel Hull City’s attacking style of play with their dynamic frontline could play to Akpom’s strengths, with him possessing pace and the ability to drive with the ball, something that could complement Wilks’ and Lewis-Potter’s attributes.

The Tigers must not break the bank for this deal, but if a sensible transfer fee can be arranged, it could just be a shrewd addition.

Jacob Potter

This would be a smart signing by the Tigers.

They certainly could benefit from adding depth to their attacking options heading into the new season, as their current options don’t have a considerable amount of experience in Championship football.

Akpom has spent this year’s campaign with Middlesbrough, and could prove to be worth a punt for Grant McCann’s side.

He hasn’t been at his best with Boro, but I am slightly surprised that Neil Warnock is reportedly looking to move him on in the summer transfer window.

Hull could be the ideal move for him as well, as they’re much more likely to be able to offer him regular minutes in the second-tier, compared to Nottingham Forest who are also believed to be keen on landing his signature.

George Harbey

I think this would be a big risk to be honest.

Hull are going to try really hard to keep hold of Mallik Wilks this summer, but I think they need to bring in another goalscorer to help ease the pressure on his shoulders.

Is Akpom that man? I don’t think so.

He has flattered to deceive since moving to England, scoring only five goals in a Boro shirt, and has never really been prolific at any point during his career.

Even in Greece, he scored 18 goals in 79 games and earned himself a £2.5million move to Boro, which hasn’t gone to plan.

They are looking to get as close to that fee as they can, and I just cannot see Hull spending that much on him.