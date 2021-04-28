‘If the price is right’ – Charlton Athletic face transfer decision involving 27-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Charlton Athletic may have succumbed to a late, late sucker punch against Crewe Alexandra at The Valley last night, but an incredible record for one of their players continued.

When he linked up with the Addicks in January on loan from Preston North End, Jayden Stockley just wanted game-time after being a bit-part player at Deepdale in recent times.

Even with the change in manager from Lee Bowyer to Nigel Adkins, Stockley has gotten the minutes he’s craved and he’s notched seven goals in 19 League One games – and amazingly every single goal has been with his head.

He’s been labelled the ‘headmaster’ by the club’s social media team and if he has no future at Deepdale then he’s definitely playing his way into a permanent deal at the London club.

Should the Addicks take a full-time punt on Stockley though? We asked the FLW team for their thoughts…

Ned Holmes

If the price is right, then yes.

Stockley seems to be a striker that Nigel Adkins trusts, so it would make sense to sign him permanently.

The powerful forward is a useful option and someone you feel Adkins would love to have as part of his squad moving forward.

I’m not convinced his all-around game is good enough to be the sort of number nine that can fire Charlton to promotion without a fair bit of support.

That should be taken into account when they’re assessing the finances of the deal.

George Harbey

If the price is right, then definitely.

Stockley is a great striker who I rated highly at Exeter City, but I always felt as if the move to the Championship with Preston came too soon.

He’s took to League One really well, though, and I think a permanent deal would be likely.

I can’t see Preston looking to give him another chance, especially following the emergence of Ched Evans as they are fairly similar players.

It could be the best move for both parties.

Jacob Potter

They should certainly make an effort to sign him permanently.

I’ve been really impressed with Stockley since he signed on loan, and you have to feel as though they’ll at least try to sign him on a permanent basis when the transfer window opens in the summer.

He’s a player that will surely feel as though he has a point to prove in the Championship, having previously featured for Preston North End at that level.

I find it hard to believe that Stockley has much of a future there, so therefore they could be tempted to move him on in the summer if an offer from the Addicks was to come in.

It’s a move that could work for all parties involved.