“If the price comes down” – Journalist makes transfer prediction on Watford star

Journalist Ed Aarons has admitted that he wouldn’t be surprised if Watford star Ismaila Sarr is in the sights of even bigger clubs than Crystal Palace if the Hornets’ asking price comes down, speaking in an interview with Give Me Sport.

The Senegal international has remained loyal to the cause at Vicarage Road despite their relegation back to the Championship, though he did come close to sealing a move to Aston Villa during the previous window.

Personal terms proved to be a key stumbling block in the end though and that meant a deal fell through, giving the Hornets’ supporters a major boost as they managed to retain him beyond the summer.

However, interest is unlikely to cease when the January window comes along though with the 24-year-old recording an impressive five goals and three assists in 13 league appearances so far this season.

Previously the subject of interest from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool, with the former believed to have watched him in action against West Bromwich Albion, the winger may have been gutted not to have sealed a top-flight return a couple of months ago.

But reporter Aarons believes huge clubs may be in the race for him if Slaven Bilic’s side reduce their demands, with his current club believed to have been holding out for £25m during the previous window.

He said: “I know Crystal Palace have had a lot of interest in him, and obviously, Man United a couple of years ago tried to get him on loan on transfer deadline day.

“So, I wouldn’t be surprised if he is in the sights of other clubs, bigger clubs as well, eventually, if the price comes down.”

The Verdict:

The 24-year-old’s commitment to the cause at Vicarage Road is likely to attract the interest of several teams and clubs from across the continent could potentially be taking a look at him at this stage.

Already cashing in on Emmanuel Dennis though and giving themselves a financial cushion because of that, not just to keep the club healthy but also enabling them to spend more and still remain within EFL limits, the second-tier side may still hold out for a considerable amount for Sarr.

Interest in him will only rise if he impresses at the World Cup and with the player still having over 18 months left on his deal, Bilic’s men will be able to hold out for a decent sum of money.

However, his valuation is only likely to decrease as his contract runs down and this is the reason why they may decide to cash in on him during the January window, even with his side chasing promotion.

At this stage, with his club currently in the second tier, it would be difficult to see him putting pen to paper on fresh terms so they face the choice of keeping him but risk losing him for free or a small amount or cash in on him in the winter.