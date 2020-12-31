‘If the money is right I think he will leave’ – Nottingham Forest star braced for Premier League approach: The Verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Joe Worrall could be set for a busy January.

The Nottingham Forest skipper is thought to be a top transfer target for Premier League side Burnley who are looking to add the defender to their squad.

With Chris Hughton’s side struggling in the Championship it seems that they could have a decision to make with the Clarets potentially looking to make a formal offer.

But can Forest keep hold of the 23-year-old?

The team at FLW have their say…

Ned Holmes

I think it could be difficult.

The draw of Premier League football is a hard thing for the Reds to battle against, particularly as they’re scrapping for relegation.

Worrall has been their best defender over the past 16 months or so and losing him would be a massive blow despite their sizable squad.

The 23-year-old still has a long time left on his current deal, so the club are able to put their foot down if they want to hold onto him.

It’s going to be down to whether Forest want to play hard ball or are willing to cash in.

Who was the Nottingham Forest manager when each of these 15 Forest moments happened?

1 of 15 Who was Nottingham Forest manager when the club finished sixth in 2010? Billy Davies Dougie Freedman Paul Hart Colin Calderwood

Toby Wilding

I think it probably depends on how much other business is done over the next few weeks.

There has been talk of Forest needing to sell in order to help secure their financial stability, and you do feel as though the sale of would go a long way to helping them do that, given the price they could get for him.

However, it is hard to imagine they would want to lose such an important player, so if they can raise those funds through the sales of others, then you imagine they will be doing whatever they can to keep Worrall at The City Ground.

Indeed, it is also worth noting that there are three-and-a-half years remaining on Worrall’s contract with the club, meaning they are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that do come in for the defender, meaning if they are to let him go any time soon, it ought to be on their terms rather than anyone else’s.

Alfie Burns

Well that would depend on the offer.

One club consistently linked with Worrall is Burnley. They may well lose James Tarkowski in the coming transfer window, which would heighten their need for a centre-back.

In that respect, they might be tempted to pay over the odds for Worrall. It won’t be a massive fee given Burnley’s recent history, but it might just be enough to get Forest thinking.

Worrall is a top player and vitally important to Forest, but every player in the Championship has their price.

If the money is right, I think he will leave.