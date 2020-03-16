‘If the money is right, he will be off’ – Many West Brom fans react to latest Slaven Bilic news

Many West Bromwich Albion fans have reacted to reports of interest from Fenerbahce in manager Slaven Bilic.

Since arriving at the Hawthorns last summer, Croatian coach Bilic has masterminded the Baggies to an automatic promotion place in the Championship table.

Sitting second in the league table behind Leeds United, Bilic’s sights are fully set on Premier League football next term and pushing Marcelo Bielsa’s side for the league title this term.

With his success has come interest from Turkish club Fenerbahce, who have recently parted company with Ersun Yanal, and president Ali Koc is keen on bringing Bilic back to the Turkish Superliga, having seen him have a two-year spell with Besiktas.

Having signed a two-year deal with West Brom, Bilic is not expected to leave the club this summer, but the interest will surely make fans nervous.

Football League World’s Ben Crump took to Facebook group The Real West Brom Fanzone to gain opinion from the fans, and he asked: “With Fenerbahce plotting a move for Slaven Bilic, would you see him ever leaving West Brom for them?” – and here are some of the responses.

Harry Summers: Money talks I am afraid

Andy Derry: No

Derek Train: If the money is right, he will be off, and closer to his homeland

Alan Stanton: Not a chance if we go up. Premier League and a point to prove to West Ham United

Tom Lohmus: I would have this man back in a heart beat. The best manager we have had for the last 20 years!

Simon Ricketts: No he seems settled here

Gill Bridgewater: No way, best Gaffa yet

Robert Hinton: He wants the Prem with us. Boing Boing

Darren Willis: Hope not

Josh Slaney: No way, he will get to work with better players in a better league