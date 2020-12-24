‘If the finances are right, then they could cash-in’ – Palace and Man Utd tipped as potential January suitors for Watford man: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

January looks set to be an interesting month for Ismaila Sarr, who has been impressive for Watford this term after missing out on a move back to the Premier League in the summer.

The likes of Crystal Palace and Manchester United have shown interest in the past and been tipped as potential suitors when the winter window opens.

So, should Watford look to cash in or keep hold of Sarr?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Jacob Potter

They should look to keep him at the club.

Sarr has shown that he’s a class above in the Championship, and I still think that he has the ability to be playing his football in the Premier League on a regular basis.

He’s already been on hand to score three goals and provide five assists for the Hornets this term, and he’ll be a key player to rely on if they’re to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They’re going to be faced with a tough battle to keep him at the club though, as you would imagine that a move to Manchester United will tempt Sarr.

If they have ambitions of winning promotion though, they’ll do everything they can to keep him at Vicarage Road.

But if the finances are right, then they could cash-in, and invest into other areas of the squad in the January transfer window.

Have any of these 22 players ever been in Watford’s academy?

1 of 22 Has Troy Deeney ever played for Watford's academy? Yes No

Jake Sanders

If Manchester United were to launch an approach for Sarr in January, then the Watford hierarchy would have an extremely tough decision to make.

Whilst a big eight-figure fee could free up funds for the Hornets to make some additions themselves, which might go some way to helping them push towards promotion, Sarr has already contributed with three goals and two assists in 16 Championship matches this season, and is a key part of this Watford side.

A huge offer from United might be tempting, but I think keeping hold of Sarr and then reevaluating in the summer would be a far more sensible option for Watford.

Toby Wilding

I think it probably depends on the stance of Sarr himself.

As things stand, there are still three-and-a-half years remaining on Sarr’s contract at Vicarage Road, meaning this January transfer window is not really a now or never situation for them when it comes to cashing in on him.

However, if the winger does push for a move, then they may be better letting him go, rather than keeping him around, which could be an unwelcome distraction for the dressing room in their promotion push, if Sarr is going to be unhappy if he is still at the club beyond the end of the window.

If he is not going to push for a move though, then you feel they should definitely be looking to keep a player of his ability around to give them the best possible chance of winning that immediate promotion back to the Premier League, before they can then assess the situation in the summer, with a clearer idea of their prospects from both a football and financial perspective.