Premier League giants Liverpool are looking into a possible deal for Leicester City midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

That is according to football reporter Jacque Talbot, who states that the Leicester man could well be an option Liverpool look at, as they look to bolster their midfielder options.

Liverpool have been very active in this transfer window, but have recently seen Jordan Henderson and Fabinho leave the club, meaning they are light in that area of the pitch.

It seems Dewsbury-Hall, who has come through the academy at the King Power Stadium, is someone the club may consider.

After spells on loan elsewhere, the 24-year-old has become an important player for the Foxes in the last two seasons, and they are unlikely to be willing to part ways so late in the window.

Should Leicester City sell Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall?

But, while we see how this news develops, writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on whether this would be a good move for the player and if Leicester should consider selling.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

Given that Leicester have already lost two high-profile players in James Maddison and Harvey Barnes, losing a third seems unquestionable.

Despite suffering relegation to the Championship, Leicester are not a side that is in desperate need of money this summer.

So whether it be Dewsbury-Hall or another player, Leicester don’t need to sell and therefore should do everything they can to keep hold of the 24-year-old in the remaining weeks of the transfer window.

In the Championship, Dewsbury-Hall has the platform to really excel his career further, and it might be that he needs this type of season before looking at moves away.

Of course, a move to a team like Liverpool is always appealing for a player, and while it would be a big step in his career to play with world-class players every day, it might just not be the right move for Dewsbury-Hall at this time.

As with any move, game time has to be considered, and you would expect the player not to receive as much playing time as he will at Leicester, given the other options Liverpool already have.

It would definitely be an exciting move for Dewsbury-Hall, but for now, it may be wise for his career and for Leicester’s season that he remain with the Foxes.

Ben Wignall

In a way, I could potentially see why Liverpool would be keen to add Dewsbury-Hall.

He's home-grown, 24 years of age and he could still develop into an even better player surrounded by a better quality of team-mate.

Dewsbury-Hall is also a versatile midfielder who could play in a midfield double pivot alongside another defensive midfielder or he can play in a midfield two ahead of a lone defensive midfielder, although you'd imagine Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have those positions locked in.

Liverpool of course want to be back in the UEFA Champions League but now find themselves in the Europa League - can I see Dewsbury-Hall playing for a club like Liverpool regularly in that competition right now? Yes I can. The Champions League? I'm not so sure.

With four years left on his contract as well, Dewsbury-Hall would likely be expensive but he is a talent that can be nurtured for the next two years to see if more improvements comes out - if the fee is anything over £25 million then I would steer clear if I was Liverpool but anything around or under that should be considered for a deal.

Should Leicester cash in for that price? With Cesare Casadei said to be coming in from Chelsea, it's clear that Enzo Maresca wants to overhaul his midfield options, so I think for Dewsbury-Hall they should consider the £25 million mark as a good price.