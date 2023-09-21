Highlights Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit Callum Maxted believes that the club should not sign Lyle Taylor and should give Marvin Johnson another chance instead.

Sheffield Wednesday should not be making a move to sign free agent striker Lyle Taylor, despite him training with the club.

That's according to Football League World's Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit, Callum Maxted, who would rather see the cast out Marvin Johnson be given another chance in the Owls' squad this season.

How have things gone for Wednesday this season?

Following their promotion from League One via the play-offs at the end of last season, it has been a tough start to life back in the Championship for Sheffield Wednesday.

The Owls have taken just two points from their opening seven games of the season, meaning they currently sit 23rd in the early standings.

After a busy summer in the transfer window, it also looks as though their business there may not be done just yet, with Taylor a potential late arrival.

Taylor is currently a free agent, having left Nottingham Forest earlier this summer following the expiration of his contract at The City Ground.

As a result, he is now eligible to sign for a new club, despite the fact the transfer window has now closed.

The striker endured a difficult spell with Forest, as he failed to make a single appearance in any competition for the club last season.

However, he was spotted at Hillsborough for Wednesday's 1-1 draw with Middlesbrough on Tuesday night.

Owls boss Xisco Munoz subsequently confirmed that the 33-year-old is training with the club, but that no decision has yet been taken over whether he will be offered a contract.

Now though, Football League World's fan pundit for the Owls, Callum Maxted, has revealed that he would rather not see Taylor complete a move to the club, as he is unconvinced about what the Montserrat international could offer his side.

Indeed, while Maxted admits the club do need a striker, he would rather see the final place in the club's 25-man squad list this season be given to Marvin Johnson, who is yet to play this season amid questions around his position with the club.

What has Maxted said about Sheffield Wednesday potentially signing Lyle Taylor?

When asked is he would like to see his side give a contract to Taylor, the Sheffield Wednesday fan told Football League World: "No in all honesty I think we should be giving Marvin Johnson the last eligible place to be honest. The problem is attacking wise but he's not played football in 18 months, so if that's the standard of players that we're signing then I can't see us going forward really.

"It's all going to come to a head at some point, and it's starting to get there I think and signing someone like that is a bit disheartening to be honest. He's got experience in the Championship but he's 33, so it's another cast-off that we don't really need I think".

Would Taylor be a good signing for Sheffield Wednesday?

As Callum alludes to here, it does feel as though signing Taylor would be something of a gamble at best for Sheffield Wednesday.

They may need to sign an attacker, but it is only worth signing one if they can make a significant impact on the side, and quickly.

Given how long he has gone without playing regular competitive football, it may be hard for Taylor to do that since he will need time to up to match fitness, which may prevent more of a challenge for an individual at the stage of their career that he is.

With that in mind, there may be more suitable options for Wedensday to explore, such as Johnson himself, who knows the club and has previously shown he can make a positive impact for them on the pitch.