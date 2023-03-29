QPR striker Lyndon Dykes' miss has Scotland fans talking after their 2-0 victory over Spain last night.

Scott McTominay scored in both halves to help the Scots continue their winning start to Euro 2024 qualifying - with Steve Clarke's side now sitting alone at the top of Group A.

They carried the confidence gained from their 3-0 win against Cyprus in the opener into last night's game at Hampden Park and took a significant step towards qualifying for next summer's tournament in Germany.

It was a historic victory for Scotland but not the finest evening on a personal level for Dykes - with the R's striker missing a massive chance to put the side two-up in first half stoppage-time.

He latched onto Andy Robertson's floated ball forward, nodding it down into his path, and burst beyond the final centre-back but lifting his effort high and wide.

Ultimately, it wasn't a miss that proved costly and an understandable one given he's spent much of 2023 sidelined but it certainly caught the attention of Scottish fans, who vented a frustration that supporters of the west London club will be all too familiar with...

Some even took aim at the R's...