Sunderland Football Club will be looking to avenge last season’s play-off heartbreak.

The Black Cats have made an excellent start to the 2023/24 season, as they came into this international break sitting in the top four with 19 points, nine behind second-place Ipswich Town.

Tony Mowbray will hope his team can bounce back after the international break, as they have important games and suffered a disappointing defeat to Middlesbrough last time out.

Of course, the focus will be on these games, but as with every team, they will already have ideas on what they want to do in the January transfer window.

It seems Sunderland are keen to add to their attack, as in recent days Sunderland have been linked with a move for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo.

Could Amad Diallo re-join Sunderland in January?

It has been reported over the weekend by TEAMtalk, that Sunderland are hopeful in bringing back Diallo to the Stadium of Light in January.

Diallo has been on the books at Old Trafford since January 2021, and since then he has spent time on loan at Atalanta, Rangers, and Sunderland.

The 21-year-old’s future was up in the air during the summer, as the winger had a successful loan spell with the Black Cats as he scored 13 goals and registered three assists in 37 league appearances.

Diallo returned to Man United and was part of the squad that went on tour to the USA. However, his pre-season was cut short as he suffered an injury that has continued to keep him sidelined.

It is believed he is now closing in on his return, but it is up in the air in terms of what happens in January, as Man United are yet to decide whether he should be sent out on loan.

But if Sunderland do manage to get a deal over the line, it could have implications for the club’s stance on Patrick Roberts.

Why could Sunderland signing Amad Diallo impact Patrick Roberts?

Obviously, Sunderland would jump at the chance of taking Diallo back on loan from Man United in January.

The club is doing really well this season, but they know if they can add a player like Diallo in January, it could make a difference in cementing their place in the play-offs to potentially missing out.

So, if the opportunity comes, you would expect the Black Cats to not hesitate, but his arrival could have an impact on how the club proceeds with Roberts.

Roberts has entered a crucial moment in his Sunderland career, as he is in the final year of his contract at the club, and it doesn’t seem any nearer to a potential resolution.

The winger was subject to a £5 million bid from Southampton during the summer transfer window and it has been further reported, that the Saints are still keeping an eye on the player, with a bid to making another attempt in January.

So, should Diallo arrive, it could be that while it is only a loan, Sunderland decides to cut their losses and move Roberts on for a fee before they lose him for nothing in the summer.

Due to the summer’s speculation, it has been a slow start to the campaign for Roberts, as he has yet to score or record an assist. But his performances are getting better, as he is averaging 1.8 shots per game, as well as 2.1 dribbles and 1.7 key passes per game, as per WhoScored.com.

But, given how well Diallo did last season and how popular he is at the club, they wouldn’t hesitate to bring him back, and it could be said that Roberts loses his place in the team. Sunderland will be keen to tie Roberts down to a new contract, and if they do, then Diallo’s arrival wouldn’t change his future.

But if that doesn’t happen and Diallo arrives, Sunderland may be wise in letting the winger go, even if it is for a small fee, and then re-assessing in the summer when they have more time to find a long-term replacement.