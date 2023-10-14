Highlights Amad Diallo's loan spell at Sunderland in the 2022/23 season was a huge success, with 14 goals and 4 assists in 42 appearances.

Recent reports suggest that Sunderland would be open to taking Diallo on loan again in January to help him regain match fitness after a knee injury.

A potential return for Diallo could impact Jewison Bennette, another winger at Sunderland, who has already struggled for game time this season. Bennette might need to go out on loan to continue his development.

Amad Diallo's spell on loan at Sunderland from Manchester United during the 2022/23 season was undeniably a memorable one.

Having endured an underwhelming stint with Rangers during the second half of the 2021/22 campaign, the winger then completed a temporary move to the Stadium of Light in the summer of 2022.

That would prove to be a much greater success for all involved. During his year with the Black Cats, Diallo scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for the club.

Those contributions helped Sunderland to reach the Championship play-offs in their first season back in the second-tier, after four years in League One.

Indeed, Diallo's contributions for the Black Cats saw him named their Young Player of the Year, while also being named as the PFA Fans Championship Player of the Year.

Now it seems as though the prospect of a return to Sunderland in the near future for Diallo, has once again started to emerge.

Could Diallo sign for Sunderland for a second time?

Following his return to Manchester United following that loan spell with Sunderland, the winger suffered a significant knee injury in pre-season.

As a result, the 21-year-old is so far yet to make a single competitive appearance for Erik ten Hag's side, during the current campaign.

But with Diallo now close to completing his recovery, he and his club must start to think about building up his match fitness again, something it seems Sunderland could help with.

According to recent reports from iNews, the Black Cats would be open to taking Diallo on loan again in the January transfer window, to give him game time, should that be the route United wish to go down in order to build up the winger's fitness.

Given the success that he enjoyed during his previous spell with the club, that is a prospect for many connected with Sunderland, that would surely be an exciting one.

However, there is an argument that for one current Black Cats player, the return of Diallo to the Stadium of Light on loan in January, would surely force him to contemplate his short term future at least.

What could a return to Sunderland for Diallo mean for Jewison Bennette?

While Diallo joined Sunderland from Manchester United last summer, another winger who made the move to the North East of England to join the Black Cats, who at the time were still under the management of Alex Neil, was Jewison Bennette.

Joining from Herediano in his native Costa Rica, the 19-year-old played something of a bit-part role last season, when he made 15 Championship appearances for the Black Cats.

However, his involvement has reduced even further this season, with Benette playing just nine minutes of the club's 11 league games this season, settling for an unusued substitute role in a further six Championship matches.

Given the impact and importance that Diallo showed for Sunderland last season, not to mention the need for him to play regularly to build up his fitness, the fact that both he and Bennette are capable of playing on either wing, means the return of the Manchester United man, would surely push the latter down the order.

Considering the struggles for game time that Bennette has already endured this season, that is likely to be the last thing he needs as he looks to get the experience he needs to further develop his career, given he knows he can compete at this level, even at 19-years-old.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

You feel therefore, that if a reunion with Diallo does happen, you feel that Bennette may need to look for a loan move of his own in January, to ensure he too can enjoy the game time he wants to get this season.

If he does not get those opportunities at senior level, then after such a quiet period recently, there may be a risk of him stalling on the progress he has made since arriving at The Stadium of Light.

Given Diallo's own move back to Sunderland would likely only be temporary, they can ill afford to risk that happening for Bennette, given the part they may need him to play in the future.

As a result, you get the feeling that if Diallo does return to Sunderland in January, it ought to be on a one in, one out basis in the loan market, with Bennette heading away from the club to find a new temporary home for himself as well.