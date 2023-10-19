Highlights Sunderland could re-sign Amad Diallo on loan from Manchester United in January, providing a boost for the club and increasing their chances of promotion.

Diallo's return would not only add firepower to the Black Cats' attack but also improve morale among the fanbase, as he was a beloved figure during his previous loan spell.

One potential loser if Diallo returns is Abdoullah Ba, who may see his game time limited if Diallo and Patrick Roberts are ahead of him in the pecking order on the right-hand side. Sunderland should prioritize giving playing time to permanent players like Ba to maximize their value.

Sunderland are interested in re-signing Amad Diallo, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The same report has revealed that his parent club Manchester United are open to loaning the player out again, with the Ivorian failing to make an impact at Old Trafford this season due to his injury setback.

However, it seems as though the player could be fit enough in time to make a move away from the Red Devils in January, and that will be a boost for the sides that are interested in luring him away from the Premier League giants on a temporary basis.

There wasn't a shortage of interest in him during the summer transfer window, with top-tier teams including Burnley and Sheffield United both being linked.

That could potentially reduce the Black Cats' chances of striking another loan agreement for the player, but a report from The Sun in the summer may give supporters hope that he could return to the Stadium of Light for the second half of the season.

The report stated that Diallo would be open to returning to Wearside if Tony Mowbray remained as manager - and with the 59-year-old still in the post - that could increase the club's chances of securing a second loan agreement for the young attacker.

Mowbray has an excellent track record of developing young players, so you can understand why the 21-year-old would be prepared to play under him again, even if it's in the Championship.

Why could Sunderland benefit from bringing Amad Diallo back to the club?

Scoring 14 goals and recording four assists in 42 competitive appearances on loan at the Stadium of Light last term, that record just reinforces how much of an asset he was on Wearside last term.

Not only would his arrival increase the Black Cats' firepower, with his contributions potentially needed considering how inexperienced some of Mowbray's forwards are, it would also boost morale and improve the atmosphere considering the fanbase love him.

Weekly wages: Sunderland AFC's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

You feel he could be the man needed to allow Sunderland to force themselves into the promotion mix - and if they do manage to finish in the top six - the chance is there to easily get themselves back to the top tier.

The club has plenty of experience of playing in play-off games in the past couple of seasons, so they would be well-equipped.

Who could be a loser if Sunderland re-sign Amad Diallo?

One player who could potentially find his game time limited if Diallo returns is Abdoullah Ba.

Ba has spent much of the season on the right-hand side, but there's a chance Diallo could operate there as well if Jobe Bellingham is played in a central advanced midfield role.

And with Patrick Roberts able to play on the right-hand side as well, Ba could find himself missing out on a huge amount of game time if the ex-Man City player and Diallo are both ahead of him in the pecking order on the right-hand side.

The Dan Neil and Pierre Ekwah duo has worked well in the middle of the park at times and with Bellingham able to play higher up, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Diallo play on the right if he re-joins.

There's little chance of him coming in for Jack Clarke unless the ex-Spurs man suffers a loss of form or gets injured, so Ba may be sacrificed.

The Black Cats should be doing everything they can to ensure Ba gets as much game time as possible, because his value and potential may decrease during the second half of the season if he isn't exposed to enough first-team football.

Those who are at the club permanently need to be prioritised in terms of game time, the Frenchman included.