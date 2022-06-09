“If Sunderland…”, “Middlesbrough” – Who should move for Everton player after manager claim? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Hearts boss Robbie Neilson has predicted Everton forward Ellis Simms will be sent out on loan to the Championship next season.

Simms spent the second half of 2021/22 at the Scottish club and, speaking on the Scarves Around the Funnel podcast, Neilson revealed that multiple Championship teams had contacted him about the striker and predicted he’d be playing in the division next season.

But which clubs should be interested in the Everton marksman?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

There are always going to be clubs out there for a striker that has the potential to score goals and Simms certainly fits that profile.

Seven goals in 21 appearances on loan at Hearts last season, and ten in 23 in League One the season prior suggest the 21-year-old is ready to test himself at Championship level.

One club that should consider a move for Simms is Middlesbrough. Chris Wilder bemoaned his striking options last season, with none able to find the net on a regular basis.

With Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun returning to their parent clubs, perhaps Simms is worth a punt this summer.

Elsewhere, perhaps Sunderland could make a move for the Everton youngster. Bringing in another forward could ease the goalscoring and minutes burden placed on Ross Stewart last season and there is also speculation over his future.

I think Simms is worth a punt for either of those above clubs.

Quiz: Are these 20 Sunderland transfer facts true or false?

1 of 20 The club signed Trai Hume from Glentoran True False

Adam Jones

Cardiff City are a side in need of a couple of forwards following the departures of Jordan Hugill and Uche Ikpeazu – and could potentially take a chance on Simms who may not cost a lot to bring in temporarily.

This would be ideal for a side that are currently working within a tight budget and are likely to be doing so throughout the entire summer.

With George Puscas’ future uncertain at Reading, the Royals could also benefit from another forward option alongside Lucas Joao and they won’t be able to spend lots either, so a temporary agreement would be ideal for them.

If Sunderland aren’t able to bring in Nathan Broadhead, Alex Neil should be looking to take a chance on the 21-year-old to give himself the option to play two upfront.

But a side like Middlesbrough, who are likely to be competing at the top end of the table, shouldn’t take a risk on him after seeing Aaron Connolly and Folarin Balogun fail to make too much of an impression at the Riverside. Someone like Dwight Gayle, who has already proven himself at this level, would be better for them.

Billy Mulley

Ellis Simms could be an excellent addition at Championship level, causing chaos in League One and the Scottish Premiership, meaning a move to the second tier may be deemed the next best step.

His availability will likely attract lots of interest, with Blackpool naturally likely to reignite their interest, that is despite Neil Critchley departing.

Given that he perhaps needs one more successful loan stint before challenging for regular football with the Toffees, Everton will have to be cautious where the next step will be and will be hoping for suitors that can offer regular game time.

If Sunderland to were lose Ross Stewart, or if Bristol City were to lose Antoine Semenyo, then they would be two great destinations for Simms to continue his development.

If Luton Town were to lose Elijah Adebayo, then their more direct style of play could suit a powerhouse like Simms.