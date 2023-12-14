Highlights Sunderland must appoint the right manager to continue their pursuit for promotion in the Championship.

Will Still, the Reims boss, is heavily considered for the managerial role and has held positive talks.

Sunderland must do all they can to keep midfielder Pierre Ekwah, as he is a vital player with extraordinary talent.

Sunderland are about to enter a new era, and have an important January transfer window ahead of them.

Last week, Tony Mowbray was relieved of his duties at the Stadium of Light, and the search for a new manager is well underway.

Sunderland are in and among the race for promotion in the Championship, so it is vital that the club appoint the right manager in order to continue their pursuit for the top flight.

The one man who could be set for the Sunderland job is Reims boss, Will Still.

If the club are to appoint the 31-year-old, he will have a big job on his hands ahead of January, and one of his main tasks will be to keep a hold of midfielder, Pierre Ekwah, despite interest from Premier League clubs.

Will Still heavily considered for the role

As per the Guardian, the young manager has held positive talks with Sunderland over the vacant role at the Stadium of Light. Still is thought to be considering the job, which would be a great step in the early stages of his managerial career.

The 31-year-old has made the headlines over the last year, after being appointed Manager of Reims in Ligue 1 in October 2022. Still gained a lot of attention when he guided Reims to an incredible 17-game unbeaten streak in the league, setting a new Ligue 1 record.

A move to Sunderland would be Still's first managerial role in England, and although he is enjoying his time in the French top flight, a move to England could do him the world of good. If this was to happen, there is one player who he must prevent from leaving the North East of England.

Ekwah linked with a move away

TEAMtalk have revealed that Premier League clubs, Fulham, Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest are extremely interested in Pierre Ekwah who only signed for Sunderland last January from West Ham United. A swift return to the Premier League is a possibility in the upcoming window, but Sunderland and their new manager must do all they can to keep their man.

There is little doubt that Ekwah would get a reasonable amount of game time at any one of those three Premier League clubs, so Sunderland have a tough task on their hands. If the new manager is Will Still, his first objective in English football will not be simple.

Why should Sunderland keep Ekwah?

The midfielder's talent is extraordinary, and this season, it has been on display for all to see. He has made 14 starts in the Championship this season, playing as the holding midfielder and sitting just in front of the back line.Ekwah often controls the tempo and pulls off vital interceptions, as well as contributing to the side's creativity when needed.

Additionally, Sunderland's midfield is quite light in numbers, especially with Jay Matete and Corry Evans out through injury, so the side is very reliant on Ekwah to perform. If they were to allow the Frenchman to leave in January, they would not have an immediate, ready-made replacement to the same standard.

At just 21 years of age, Ekwah has an immensely high ceiling, and looks extremely likely to play Premier League football at some stage in his career, and if Sunderland aim to reach the top flight in the near future, they may well convince the midfielder to stay. He has become a vital player for the Black Cats, and would be incredibly hard to replace, so it is crucial that the club keep a hold of him.

Ekwah's contract expires in 2027, so the club would likely get a solid fee for the player, but Sunderland must resist the temptation to sell in order to retain one of their most valuable players. With a player of Ekwah's quality, the Black Cats should be looking to build their midfield around him for years to come.