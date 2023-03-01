If Southampton stand firm on Nathan Tella, Burnley should consider making a move for Watford star this summer: Opinion

There is no doubt about it – Burnley’s summer loan swoop for Southampton’s Nathan Tella has been a raging success.

Since heading to Turf Moor in mid-August, the 23-year-old has been exceptional in the second tier, making 31 Championship appearances so far.

During those matches, Tella has scored 12 times and registered three assists, with a further two goals to his name in the FA Cup.

With 14 goals, then, the 23-year-old is currently the Clarets top scorer as the club look like sealing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Any hope Burnley have of making the deal permanent ahead of their top-flight return could be dashed, though.

Indeed, as per our FLW exclusive today, Southampton have told the Clarets that they have no plans to sell the 23-year-old this summer, with the club instead keen for Tella to return and contribute at St. Mary’s, as things stand.

Now whilst that is a blow, there are alternative targets Burnley could make a move for, and if I were the Clarets, top of my list would be Watford winger Ismaila Sarr.

The 25-year-old, despite not having the best of seasons, has still scored nine goals and registered five assists in the Championship this season in what has been a very hit and miss Watford side, demonstrating the quality that he has.

Furthermore, he also has more Premier League experience than Tella, and has produced better numbers.

For example, Tella has made just 33 Premier League appearances during his career, scoring one goal and assisting twice.

Sarr, on the other hand, has 50 top flight appearances to his name, in which he has scored 10 and assisted eight.

That is before you take into account Sarr’s 90 Ligue 1 appearances, in which he scored 18 goals and registered 17 assists.

Now, of course, Watford aren’t going to let Sarr go easily, but there are a number of factors that could play into Burnley’s hands.

Firstly, Watford are looking unlikely to be promoted at this stage, with the club’s only hope coming via the play-offs, and even then, they look like having a job to secure one of those places, with the club currently eighth in the league standings.

Sarr will surely not want yet another season playing in the Championship when he has the ability to be playing top flight football either in England or elsewhere in Europe.

Furthermore, the Senegalese international’s contract is due to expire in the summer of 2024.

With no sign or indication of a new deal, Watford simply have to cash in on their star man this summer in order to recoup some of the roughly £30 million they paid for him back in 2019.

Last but not least, Sarr, like Tella is versatile, and able to play on both the left, as he did for Senegal at the World Cup and for Watford at times this season, on the right, and even as a striker if needed.

Now, he may cost slightly more than Tella would have, but if Tella isn’t available, that point is mute.

In any case, the Clarets would clearly be paying extra for Sarr’s extensive top flight experience both in England and France, despite being less than 18 months older than Tella.

To summarise, then, whilst Burnley will no doubt be keen to explore bringing Nathan Tella back to Turf Moor this summer, if unavailable, Vincent Kompany’s side ought to consider a move for Watford’s Ismaila Sarr.