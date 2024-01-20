Highlights Poyet believes that managers no longer exist in English football, with coaches accepting their position and recruitment strategies.

Sunderland have not improved significantly since Mowbray's departure, and Poyet praises the work Mowbray did with the team.

It is crucial for Sunderland to hold onto their young players, like Jack Clarke, to have a chance of achieving a top six finish and make further signings in January.

Gus Poyet has discussed the managerial situation at Sunderland following Michael Beale’s arrival as Tony Mowbray’s replacement.

Poyet managed the Black Cats from 2013 to 2015, and has gone on to roles with the likes of AEK Athens and the Greek national team.

The Uruguayan has opened up on the situation at his former club, with Mowbray’s departure seen as an unpopular decision due to the positive work he had done during his 15 months at the Stadium of Light.

Beale hasn't made the brightest of starts, with the team struggling for consistent form in recent weeks, as well as suffering a 3-0 home defeat to rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup.

Poyet discusses Sunderland’s structure

Poyet believes that Sunderland are an example of the new approach to how to run a football club, which has become prevalent across English football.

He has claimed that coaches sign up to these structures when they take charge at clubs like the Black Cats, so can have no complaints about their recruitment strategies.

“Straight away from the beginning, when you get a call and you have a chat, they say to you: ‘We want you in this position’ and you accept it, that’s it,” said Poyet.

“After that you cannot complain.

“Me, whether I would accept that role would depend on the level, because, you know, I like to be honest, it would depend on the level.

“For example, if someone said to me: ‘Will you go to League One now?’ Normally my answer would be no but if I see that I’ve got a special relation with the owner, if I see that I’m a manager, if I see that when I run the club, I run the club completely and I set it

up in my way.

“But if tomorrow, a top team say to me: ‘You come in as a coach’ and it's clear, everybody knows that I'm not picking the players.

“They give me the players and I coach them.

“I would accept it. I would go.

“The managers they don't exist anymore [in English football].”

The 56-year-old went on to claim that Sunderland have not drastically improved by changing head coach, praising the work Mowbray had done with the club.

Poyet hopes the team holds onto their top prospects beyond this January to aid their bid for promotion to the Premier League.

“Tony Mowbray is a coach I always like him because of the style of play that he played,” he added.

“If Tony Mowbray was in a club and I was coming after him, I would love it, because half of the job for me is done.

“It's just the way he plays, I really like it.

“They changed for a reason, like I said, I don’t know why.

“It looks it’s more or less the same, it’s not like the improved dramatically or are worse. They are the same. So it's a matter of seeing what they can improve on, whether they can get better and find more consistency.

“It is a very, very young team.

“Very, very young, which means that, yes, the players they are ready to learn, they've got the space in the head to get better but normally the young players have more ups and downs.

“We’re talking about on average, not one player in particular.

“When they are that young and they become quite good, like Jack Clarke, you are really at risk of losing him and then to replace him it’s tough.

“For the coaches, it’s nice.

“You help a player improve and get a go, then you think: ‘And now?’

“Let’s hope that they hold onto their young players until at least the end of the season to give a chance to the management and to the players to achieve the play-offs at least.”

Sunderland - 2023/24 Summer Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Nazariy Rusyn Zorya Lugansk Permanent Jenson Seelt PSV Permanent Jobe Bellingham Birmingham City Permanent Eliezer Mayenda FC Sochaux Permanent Luis Semedo Benfica B Permanent Nectarios Triantis Central Coast Permanent Bradley Dack Blackburn Rovers Permanent Timothee Pembele PSG Permanent Adil Aouchiche FC Lorient Permanent Nathan Bishop Man United Permanent Mason Burstow Chelsea Loan

Sunderland made a number of signings last summer, with a clear focus on bringing in young players, and have been unable to match the same competitive level as the previous campaign, so may look to make further arrivals this January.

Jobe Bellingham joining from Birmingham City has made the biggest impact, cementing his place as a regular part of the starting lineup at just 18.

The Wearside outfit has until 1 February to make any further additions before the winter market shuts.

An important couple of weeks for Sunderland

Poyet hits on the crucial factor for Sunderland now, which is to hold onto their key players for the remainder of the campaign.

There is a lot of noise surrounding Jack Clarke’s future in particular, and losing the winger would be a real blow to their chances of a top six finish.

Friday night’s game with Hull City is also a big moment in their campaign, as a loss would put them even further behind the race for a top six spot.

Beale hasn’t made the brightest of starts, so needs a big performance this week to show that he is the man to bring the team forward.