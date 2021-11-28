‘If results tail off…’ – Many Coventry fans in agreement after star man makes admission

Coventry City fought back from two goals to draw 2-2 away at Bournemouth on Saturday.

Mark Robin’s side proved they’re no pushovers as they left it late to grab a point against the Cherries.

The latest result now means Coventry are unbeaten in their last four games and remain in the playoffs.

It was a competitive game at the Vitality Stadium and the deadlock wasn’t broken until the stroke of half time when Jaidon Anthony’s cross found it’s way into the Coventry net.

Phillip Billing made it 2-0 when he headed in after Simon Moore misjudged the cross. However, the turning point in the game came in the 68th minute when Jack Stacey’s loose pass found it’s way to Matty Godden who was then taken down Jefferson Lerma, resulting in a straight red.

The Sky Blues pulled a goal back in the 85th minute through Matty Godden before Todd Kane scored the equaliser in the 94th minute with a cross come shot.

Matty Godden grabbed the headlines though as he revealed it would be the final game with his now famed moustache. He drew praise from supporters for his performance as he netted his sixth goal in eight games. Here’s what they had to say.

