Queens Park Rangers may have a tough choice to make in this international break.

The Rs brought in Gareth Ainsworth towards the back end of last season, and while he struggled to get results, he did complete his task, which was to keep the club in the Championship.

So, heading into this season, there were mixed feelings as QPR kept their status, but there were plenty of worrying signs under Ainsworth.

The club had a poor start to the campaign but managed to get it back on track with a few decent results, but that didn’t last long, and the club are now winless in six league games.

That has resulted in them dropping down the table into the relegation zone. While there has been no talk of Ainsworth being let go, it could be a decision that is brought forward given the recent news about John Eustace.

Could John Eustace return to QPR?

There was news circling for a bit about Eustace’s future at Birmingham City, but it was confirmed on Monday when the club announced his departure.

It came as a massive surprise to most fans, especially Birmingham City ones, as the club is flying high near the top of the table.

But the decision has been made, and now Eustace is available and will no doubt be looked at by several Championship teams.

One of them could be a former employee of Eustace's, QPR. As mentioned, the Rs are struggling of late, and if results were to continue in this manner, you could expect a managerial change.

Eustace knows the club, and it seems an obvious route for the West London team to go down. They would hope he could improve results, but the 49-year-old may also help them in more ways than they thought.

Why could John Eustace returning to QPR help them in their stance with Ilias Chair?

Chair has been a standout performer for QPR for a few years now, and it is no surprise that those performances have been catching the attention of teams elsewhere.

Championship high-flyers Leicester City were the most recent side to be interested in the midfielder, as well as Aston Villa. However, a deal never appeared close and he therefore, stayed with the Rs.

But, with QPR performing the way they are and Chair being the talent he is, you could expect the player to be a wanted man once again in January.

The 25-year-old hasn’t got off the mark in terms of goals this season, as his performances seem to be affected by QPR’s performances. But he is still a bright talent, and his stats so far show that, as he is averaging two shots per game, which means the goals will come; it's just a matter of time.

He is also still comfortable with the ball, as he is averaging 2.2 dribbles per game, and in the 36.5 average passes, 1.5 are considered key ones and have led to him picking up two assists, as per WhoScored.com.

He isn’t at the level he has shown in previous campaigns, but he is still very important for QPR, and they will definitely not want to lose him midway through the season, especially if they are still in relegation trouble.

Therefore, as well as looking at Eustace as someone who can help improve the performances of the team, he may also be someone who can keep hold of their best players, like Chair. The former assistant has worked with the player before and will no doubt know how to get the best out of him.

So, as well as the results, appointing Eustace could also help the club when it comes to the transfer market.