With many tipping the club to struggle before a ball was kicked this season, it has unfortunately been a predictably poor start to the campaign for Queens Park Rangers.

Under Gareth Ainsworth last season, the R's did just about enough to retain their Championship status, but another slow start has many questioning whether or not they will be able to do so again this term.

Indeed, with 11 matches played so far this season, Ainsworth's side have just two victories to their name, sitting 22nd in the league standings during the current international break.

Worryingly, it is not as though those two wins have come in recent weeks, either, with QPR without a victory in six league matches.

Naturally, after such a start, pressure is mounting on the club's current boss, Gareth Ainsworth.

Whatever the club decide on Ainsworth's future, though, there is one man they must avoid and overlook if they go looking for a new boss - Michael Beale.

Michael Beale keen on QPR return

Of course, Beale was previously in charge at Loftus Road last season, taking charge of the club for a short spell before leaving them to join Rangers, where he was recently sacked.

Given how things ended between Beale and the R's, you would have thought the possibility of a reunion was slim. However, reports over the weekend suggested this may not be the case, at least not from Beale's side.

Indeed, according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Beale fancies a return to Loftus Road if the job becomes available.

As Nixon writes, Beale is keen on a job in England following his Rangers exit and is a 'realistic option' to replace Ainsworth, should he depart, given he is a free agent.

QPR must avoid Michael Beale reunion

However keen Beale may be, though, there are a few good reasons for the club to avoid a reunion with their former boss.

First and foremost, there are the fans to consider.

With the club already struggling, the fans are quite rightly not happy with events at Loftus Road, and even considering Beale for the vacancy, never mind hiring him, would likely cause a huge backlash.

This is due to the way that Beale departed in the first place.

Having turned down Wolves, and given a speech about integrity and loyalty, just one month later, Beale was off to Rangers and wanted to leave the club.

It was a remarkable turn of events given Beale's comments and one that rightly left a sour taste in the mouths of those at QPR.

Furthermore, although Beale did turn down Wolves, as soon as an opportunity he felt was favourable came up, he jumped ship, and if re-hired, there would surely always be the fear he would look to do that again.

So yes, whilst Beale did have relative success during his short spell at the club - the club were seventh after 21 Championship matches under him last season - a reunion with Beale must be avoided, however interested he may be in the position if it becomes available.