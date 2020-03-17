If promoted, West Brom may consider these 3 tweaks to their team

Playing a possessio- based style which mainly focuses on controlling the ball in the opposition’s half, West Brom have largely lead the way in the Championship for many a month due to Slaven Bilic’s meticulous attention to detail.

The former West Ham United and Croatia national team boss has worked hard to bring in players who suit the system that he has looked to implement since arriving at the Hawthorns last summer, with the additions of Matheus Pereira and Romaine Sawyer underlining the type of personnel that is required by Bilic.

Alongside securing midfield players to keep the ball for long periods, the Croat has also seeked to make sure that he gets goals from all area of his team, with his charges having largely delivered on this aim by notching up 64 to their name, thus making the Baggies the most prolific outfit in the division alongside Brentford.

QUIZ: Today’s higher or lower West Brom quiz – Can you score 15 out of 15? See if you can get full marks down below!

1 of 15 Jeff Astle scored 174 goals for West Brom, did Cyrille Regis score more or less? More Less

Given they are now seemingly closing in on a return to the Premier League, we decided to draw up a list of THREE tweaks that West Brom may consider making to their team this summer….

Close up the space

Much of the team’s weakness when out of possession comes from their continuous tendency to fail to close up the space between the midfield and the defence, with the Baggies conceding a flurry of goals this term from long distance.

The simple step that Bilic must look to take is to instruct his two holding players to drop a few yards deeper when the ball is lost in order to provide a solid screen in front of the back four.

By doing this it limits the amount of room that the opposition’s attacking players have to operate in between the lines, thus making the opposition’s play in the final third a lot more predictable to defend against.

In addition to this, Bilic could also look to push his backline up a few yards, with the Baggies deploying more of a low block against quicker frontlines this term.

Two up top

Even though the Baggies have largely thrived by playing one striker up top this season, the Premier League is sure to be whole different ball game for the Midlands club.

Ideally Bilic should look to explore the idea of starting with two up top on the odd occasion next term as this will give them a secondary approach if the opposition learns to counteract their primary tactics.

Pairing Hal Robson-Kanu and Charlie Austin up top would surely be a match made in heaven with both players having had good experience of playing in the top tier earlier in their careers.

With Jonathan Leko and Kenneth Zohore also available to the Croat, the Baggies certainly have the resources required to make things work.

Improve on defending set pieces

Deploying a zonal marking system this term, the Baggies have looked most vulnerable when defending against opposition corners, with many opposing players either being left unmarked in and around the six yard box.

Employing a man to man marking system in the Premier League is one of the main keys to survival, with many sides that have stayed up after being promoted having been built on the basis of defending set pieces successfully.

Given the height that the Baggies possess within their ranks, defending against aerial deliveries into their box should not be an issue.

Extra hours on the training pitch between Bilic and his players will be required for a man marking system to become a success at the top level however defending set pieces is one of the main fundamental traits of surviving in the unforgiving world that is the Premier League.