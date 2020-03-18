If promoted, Nottingham Forest will surely consider these 3 tweaks to their team

Since Sabri Lamouchi took over last summer at Nottingham Forest, promotion seems to be very much at the top of the Frenchman’s agenda.

The former midfielder has masterminded some excellent performances and consistency at the City Ground this season, and Forest continue to sit in a play-off place as the season takes an unusual break.

With all eyes focused on gaining promotion to the Premier League, Lamouchi will be keen to ensure his side end the season in good form, before a potential play-off semi final.

The likes of Lewis Grabban, Sammy Ameobi, Matty Cash, Samba Sow and Brice Samba – have all been in good form, and they will have to be at their very best for Forest to end the season as they hope.

Take part in our latest Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 Where is Andy Reid from? Scotland Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Wales

Looking ahead to the summer, if promoted, we have taken a look at THREE tweaks Lamouchi could consider in the Premier League…

A new striker must come in to provide competition with Lewis Grabban

After attempting to find a back-up for leading scorer Grabban over the January transfer window, Lamouchi seemingly failed – seeing Nuno da Costa injured, and Tyler Walker net just once since returning from a loan spell at Lincoln City.

Rafa Mir had attempted to provide adequate cover over the first six months of the season, but the Spaniard saw his loan spell ended in January, returning to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

A new striker and a recognised one – needs to be top of Lamouchi’s summer plans, and that could allow him to hand Grabban a rest or play two up front.

At times this season, Forest have looked a little lacklustre going forward, and adding a second striker to his starting eleven could pay dividends next season in England’s top flight.

Goals are important, and Forest sit 14th on the list of goals scored in the Championship with 48.

Better in possession

A lot of Forest’s goals conceded or rare poor performances have come from being naive in possession, and giving the ball away too many times.

For a team that are sat in the play-off places, Forest sit incredibly high on the list of possession lost – losing the ball 11 times on average per game.

Much of the lost possession has come from the wide areas and central attacking midfield position, seeing the likes of Ameobi, Joe Lolley and Tiago Silva have on average 15.8 unsuccessful touches per game.

Samba Sow and Ben Watson have done a good and consistent job in protecting the defence, but they will need to be further protected by the players ahead of them come next season.

Added attacking options in the penalty area

Lewis Grabban has been excellent this season, but as mentioned, their has been an over reliance.

Looking at Forest’s attacking statistics – they have created the same amount of chances from a wide area as the likes of Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Brentford – all on 22 crosses per game.

But one difference has been Forest have not taken advantage of good service from Ameobi and Lolley.

If Lamouchi fails to bring in a second striker, he will need to work on getting his deeper lying midfielders to get in the box and take advantage.