Highlights Leeds United's aim for the 2023-24 season is to secure promotion back to the Premier League, whether through automatic spots or play-offs.

The team recruited younger and hungry players over the summer to strengthen the squad, but also got rid of high wage players who didn't want to be at the club.

Luis Sinisterra's actions, refusing to play and wanting to leave the club, led to his departure from Leeds United, and it's unlikely he will be welcomed back next season.

The Whites would like to do things in an uncomplicated manner and go up as one of the top two clubs in the second tier, but other clubs, like Leicester City and Ipswich Town, will have something to say about that. Nevertheless, Daniel Farke's side look in a decent position as they hunt down the top two, who they trail by eight points.

They recruited well over the summer months, bringing in mainly younger and hungry players to bolster Farke's options in multiple areas of the pitch, but also many players on high wages and who did not want to be at the club were also either cashed in on or loaned out too.

United played hard-ball with the likes of Wilfried Gnonto, who are valued as major assets on not as big wages, but for the likes of Luis Sinisterra, the club were happy to see players like that depart - especially with the way they handled themselves.

Luis Sinisterra's actions which led to Leeds United exit

A few days after Gnonto pulled himself out of availability for Leeds' EFL Cup contest with Shrewsbury Town back in August, rumours were rife that another key player was set to do the same when they took on Birmingham City at St. Andrew's.

That proved to be correct as it was Sinisterra who had refused to play, with reports stating that the Colombian international winger believed he had a relegation release clause in his contract - much like players such as Rodrigo and Robin Koch had - so that he could depart for pastures new.

The clause, though, had expired, and with the situation seemingly resolved, Sinisterra returned to action against Ipswich Town in late August after missing two matches - by the time the transfer window closed though, he had been moved on.

It did seem as though on deadline day, Sinisterra would be staying at Elland Road based on Daniel Farke's noises, but Bournemouth arrived late in the day with a loan proposal which would see Jaidon Anthony move the other way - one which was accepted by all parties.

It was no surprise that a Premier League club eventually took a chance on Sinisterra as he scored five times in just 19 appearances in the Premier League for Leeds, although there was injuries in multiple stages of the season which took the 24-year-old out of action.

Leeds CEO Angus Kinnear made it very clear as well that Sinisterra wanted to leave the club, much like another Bournemouth signing in Tyler Adams, so in the end it was best for all parties that a deal was struck, but his actions are likely not to have gone down too well with United fans - and that likely will not be forgotten when his loan at the Cherries expires next summer.

Should Leeds welcome back Luis Sinisterra next year or not?

There is no fixed permanent fee in the deal to take Sinisterra to the Vitality Stadium, and considering he's only been used as a substitute so far by Andoni Iraola, it remains to be seen if they will make a bid in the summer of 2024.

However, should a deal not be struck, then Leeds should still look to cash in on their £21 million wide player due to his actions that led to his exit in September - and that's even if they do win promotion at the first time of asking.

Sinisterra's true colours showed with his actions, but unlike Gnonto, who apologised and showed a willingness to carry on playing for Leeds, Kinnear's comments show that the same cannot be said of the Colombian.

And with the likes of Gnonto, Dan James and Crysencio Summerville on the books for United, there's no real need to think about keeping Sinisterra when the 2024-25 season comes around.

Leeds should now hope that Sinisterra has a decent season in the Premier League so that they have the best chance of recouping the fee they paid to Feyenoord in 2022, and considering he will have three years left on his contract still going into next season, there's every chance they could get that money back.