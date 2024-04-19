Pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has said that he thinks it is unlikely that Portsmouth will be able to re-sign Abu Kamara next season.

Kamara is currently on loan at Fratton Park from Championship side Norwich City and has so far scored eight goals and gotten ten assists, playing in every single league game so far this season.

Pompey confirmed their promotion to the Championship on Tuesday night after coming from behind to beat Barnsley 3-2, winning the League One title in the process.

It has been an amazing season for them, with John Mousinho winning the league in his first full season in management after retiring from playing under two years ago. They have also had to contend with numerous long-term injuries this season, making their achievement.

Carlton Palmer gives his verdict on Portsmouth potentially re-signing Abu Kamara

Speaking exclusively to FLW, he said: “Portsmouth have won promotion, they have had a fantastic season in League One, they are promoted to the Championship, with two games to go they are already on 94 points, they have absolutely romped it. They were fancied at the start of the season and that has proven to be the case. One of the players who has impressed has been Abu Kamara, who is on loan from Norwich City.

“It will be interesting, I think that Norwich will have a good look at him in pre-season. I think when a player goes out on loan and enjoys himself at a football club, they are always in the race to re-sign him, but with Portsmouth going to be in the same league as Norwich next season, will they loan him back out to a team in the same league who is going to be playing against them?

“He has done really well, and there are reports that Jon Rowe may be leaving Norwich in the summer so he could be seen as a replacement. Certainly, after the season he has had, Norwich will take him in in pre-season and have a look at him and see if he will be part of their squad for next season going forward.

“Portsmouth will have a chance of re-signing him, but I think it will be highly unlikely that they will loan him out to a club in the same league as them next season. Unless of course, they do not see him as part of their plans, well, he is a talented boy, and I think he could go on and have a really, really good future in the game. He is still only 20 years of age, so I think the manager will keep him in the fold for next season.

“I do not see Norwich getting promotion, even if they are in the play-offs as there are too many strong teams in the play-offs as it is going to be a strong play-offs with the likes of Southampton, so I can’t see Norwich getting promoted. So therefore, you would think somebody like Abu Kamara, especially if they lose Jon Rowe, could turn out to be a very, very good replacement.”

Abu Kamara is highly unlikely to rejoin Portsmouth with Jon Rowe set to leave

After having a great season for Pompey, Kamara is set to return to Norwich once the season has finished.

Portsmouth will be desperate to re-sign him, however, Norwich may need Kamara due to the potential departure of Jon Rowe. Rowe has starred for the Canaries this season, scoring 12 goals, and the 20-year-old is expected to move on in the summer with Premier League clubs said to be interested.

Playing in the same position on the right wing, Kamara is seen as the natural replacement for Rowe if he leaves.

Jon Rowe's and Abu Kamara's 23/24 stats (league only, as of 18/04/24, as per FotMob) Abu Kamara Jon Rowe Appearances 44 29 Minutes 3183 1960 Goals 8 12 Assists 10 2 Successful passes per 90 17.8 15.8 Pass accuracy 70.1% 74.6% Successful crosses per 90 0.20 0.09 Cross accuracy 12.5% 12.5% Successful dribbles per 90 1.58 1.56 Dribble success rate 45.2% 45.3% Touches per 90 42.7 40.9 Touches in opposition box per 90 5.49 5.01

Not only that, it is highly doubtful that if Norwich were to loan him out, it would be to a team in the same division. So if Portsmouth were to get him, it would have to be a permanent deal.

It would probably take a large amount of money to steal Kamara from Norwich though, so it is unlikely to happen.