‘If Portsmouth or Sunderland wanted a change in manager’ – Where next for the Cowleys? The verdict

Danny Cowley and Nicky Cowley find themselves unemployed after they were sacked by Huddersfield Town.

Ultimately, they managed to keep the Terriers in the Sky Bet Championship but it appears that the Cowleys and Huddersfield owner Phil Hodgkinson’s philosophies and ambitions for the club differed too much.

So, where next for the Cowleys?

The team here at FLW take a look…..

George Dagless

There are plenty of clubs that should be taking a look.

I don’t think their exit from Huddersfield should taint their CVs at all, to be honest.

They did what they needed to do but it seems clear that those in the boardroom had a different vision to the Cowley brothers for what should happen next and now makes sense for them to go separate ways.

There will be plenty of ambitious clubs thinking that they could do a job for them, though I do wonder whether they’ll be that open to any job outside of the Championship.

If Portsmouth or Sunderland wanted a change in manager they might be tempted to drop down again, though, given the size of the clubs.

George Harbey

They should absolutely walk straight into another job, 100%.

The Cowley’s turned things around at the John Smith’s Stadium – granted, they had a couple of wobbles, but ultimately, they kept the Terriers up and they deserved to be given a budget that would have allowed him to reshape and strengthen his squad.

I find it baffling that they have been sacked and still do a few days later, and by all accounts, the owner wants a young, up and coming coach to come in and take the reins.

This isn’t the end of the Cowley’s though.

It’s not as if they’ve endured a terrible managerial stint in the Championship, as ultimately, they have kept a struggling, disjointed side up and helped them avoid relegation, and there will be plenty of clubs eyeing them up in the future.

Alfie Burns

There will be certainly League One sides looking at the pair and, in all honesty, I think some in the Championship could be doing the same when casualties eventually come in the new campaign.

For now, though, I’m expecting to see both Danny and Nicky take a break from football and recharge the batteries.

The job they did with Lincoln was superb and their relentless work at Sincil Bank has put the club up into League One and given them the belief they can go even further.

Even at Huddersfield, the work they’ve done has been good. Between them, the Cowley brothers have transformed a side with a losing mentality into one that can grind out a result against anyone. It’s been another intense period and the pair deserve a break.

This isn’t the last we’ve seen of the pair by any stretch of the imagination, but they will wait for the right opportunity to come their way before diving into any job.