‘If only we had twenty of him’, ‘Make him captain’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans love this player’s recent display

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been heaping praise onto defender Chey Dunkley following his performance and impact for the Owls during their vital 1-0 win against Coventry City on Saturday.

Dunkley was making just his third start for the Owls in the Championship since his summer move from Wigan Athletic. The 28-year-old delivered a calm and assured performance that was just what Sheffield Wednesday needed following a number of poor mistakes made during their defeat at Nottingham Forest in midweek.

The centre-back was a very vocal figure throughout the contest and formed an effective partnership with Tom Lees, whose second-half header proved to be the difference between the two sides. Dunkley managed to four clearances, one interception and won five aerial duels (Sofascore) at the back to help the Owls prevent Coventry from creating too many clear-cut chances.

The defender’s passionate celebrations at the end of the game typified the determined and resolute qualities he displayed on the field.

That will be a major positive for the Owls moving forward, and they will hope they have now found a solid base of Lees and Dunkley to work from to start picking up some much-needed points.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were quick to praise Dunkley for the difference he made to the side against Coventry, with some even calling for him to be named the club’s captain following the leadership qualities he displayed throughout the 90 minutes.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions to Dunkley’s performance on social media…

If anyone else noticed Dunkley's celebration at the end, thats what we've been missing for some time #swfc — Thomas Fox (@Thomas_fox_01) December 19, 2020

Chey Dunkley is everything what #swfc should be. If only we had twenty of him — Adam Holder (@adamswfc) December 19, 2020

No coincidence that Tom Lees plays with a vocal leader in Dunkley next to him and he puts in a MOM performance. He needs that, doesn't make him a poor player. #swfc — Bus Driver (@garywoolley84) December 19, 2020

Thought Westwood played fairly well, looked something like his old self. Bannan and Windass very good, Lees and Dunkley looked solid. #swfc — Tom Taylor-Batty (@TomTB1995) December 19, 2020

Dare I say defensively better but against a very average side. Lees, Joey and Shaw good displays. Also make Dunkley captain please. Only one game so let’s not get carried away #swfc — Jordan Leigh (@Jordrl66) December 19, 2020

Keep Dunkley fit, make him captain, spread the passion!! #swfc — Tracy Gibson (@babygibbo) December 19, 2020

Lee’s was superb today but shout out to Dunkley… this man needs to be captain. Fist pumps at FT and getting around all the players, natural leader this bloke 1-0!! Get in #wawaw #swfc @swfc pic.twitter.com/MrktV9LxB5 — WAWAW76 (@ndunne76) December 19, 2020