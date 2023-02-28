“If Nottingham Forest offer us £30 million..” – Norwich City fan pundit reacts as Reds plot move for Canaries star

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest are considering a summer transfer window move for Norwich City centre back Andrew Omobamidele according to Alan Nixon’s Patreon.

The Irishman has shown a great deal of promise at Carrow Road in the last year or so, mostly at the beginning of the Championship season when the Canaries were competing in and around the automatic promotion places.

The 20-year-old’s long term potential is clear to see and with three years remaining on his contract at Norwich come the summer, they have put themselves in a very strong position to command a hefty fee for his services.

FLW’s Norwich fan pundit, Zeke Downes, would not be too disappointed to see the Irishman offloaded and set an early valuation for the Reds to match.

Speaking to Football League World, Downes said: “I’m not too surprised that Omobamidele has been linked with a move.

“But, I’m not too upset, he’s not really shown enough, he’s not shown as much as I was expecting him to.

“Maybe that’s because he was playing under (Dean) Smith, I don’t know.

“(Ben) Gibson’s come back into the team and us as a team passing it out from the back seem to work better when we’ve got Gibson instead of Omobamidele.

“I would imagine that Omobamidele will be on the bench for a little while and that may affect his value, it may affect how much people want him.

“But if Nottingham Forest offer us £30 million or even if they offer us 25, we can probably bump them up and I would probably accept it.

“I don’t know how good he will be, he’s really not kicked on as much as I’d have liked yet.”