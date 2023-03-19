It is a growing possibility that Norwich City full-back will depart the Norfolk club at the end of this current Championship campaign, as per a report from Football Insider.

The 23-year-old, who has amassed over 200 appearances for the Canaries thus far, has also managed 70 Premier League matches, gaining lots of good experience in the process.

Heading into the last transfer window, Manchester United had eyes on the athletic right-back, whilst Fulham have also monitored him fairly recently.

Sharing his thoughts on the young full-back and his immediate future, Carlton Palmer told Football League World: "Well, he could have left in the January transfer window, and he could have gone to a Premier League club, but he remained at Norwich.

"I think if Norwich fail to win promotion this season, which I think is the most likely scenario, then I think he'll be looking to move on.

"And you know, Fulham were very, very keen on him in the January transfer window. Manchester United were reportedly keen on him but he'd be down the pecking order at United.

"Obviously, every player wants to play in the Premier League, but he's got to look at it again, as a young player, where does he go that he's going to play? You know, and I think that's why he has opted to stay at Norwich in the past."

The verdict

Aarons is certainly a player that could step up to the Premier League once again and this could be the perfect time for him to depart, especially if the Canaries fail on their promotion objective.

The defender has a contract that is set to expire in the summer of 2024, which could make this summer a perfect time for the Norfolk club to part company.

Of course, his potential departure will only come about if there is demand during the summer but the reports during and ahead of January would suggest that eyes will be on him.

Accumulating excellent experience at such a young age, he is certainly worth a punt if there are top-flight clubs assessing their right-back options this summer.