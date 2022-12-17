“If no one else comes in January” – Ipswich Town fan pundit discusses contract decision facing the club and Kieran McKenna

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With his contract due to expire in 2023, Ipswich Town face a tough decision over the future of Sone Aluko in the coming months.

The 33-year-old has been at Portman Road since the beginning of last season and has so far racked up 45 appearances for the Tractor Boys in all competitions.

Having recently returned from a few months on the sidelines, the topic of his contract has once again arisen.

With that said, we asked FLW’s Ipswich Town fan pundit Henry for his thoughts on whether or not Aluko should be handed a new deal, or indeed let go.

“It’s fantastic to see that he’s actually come out quicker and looking fitter than we first expected,” Henry explained when discussing Aluko’s return to fitness.

“He started the game against Peterborough, he still had his usual tricks.

“His possession of the ball and being able to keep the ball moving or slow it down when necessary was fantastic and something that our central attacking midfielder hasn’t really been able to do.

“Chaplin’s a goalscorer, Harness’ a goalscorer and I think we needed someone like Aluko once we lost Celina.

“When he had to go back from loan, we didn’t have a playmaker, or holder of the ball behind the strikers, allowing the wingbacks to kick on.

“But with Aluko gathering the ball inbetween the lines in midfield and defence, I think he’s perfect for what McKenna wants to do.

“I think if no one else comes in January in his position I think he should definitely be offered another year’s contract and see where he is this time next season.”

The Verdict

It sounds as though Aluko might well get himself a new deal at Ipswich Town.

Whilst he isn’t prolific in terms of goals and assists, it’s clear listening to our pundit that he has a role to play in this Ipswich side.

Indeed, it sounds as though he brings something they lack or don’t have elsewhere, which is always going to bode well for his prospects of getting a new deal.

With Aluko only having just returned from injury, McKenna and the club will likely want to see him get a run of games and keep his fitness, but if he does, it seems as though the 33-year-old may well remain at Portman Road.