Highlights Middlesbrough's recent winning streak has been aided by Paddy McNair's switch to central defense, but his contract situation poses a dilemma for the club.

If McNair continues to perform well, Middlesbrough will be pressured to offer him a new deal, but his high wages could limit funds for other signings.

Matt Clarke, who has been plagued by injury, may have to step up if McNair leaves, and his return to the matchday squad is a positive sign for Middlesbrough's depth.

After a slow start to the season, Middlesbrough have well and truly picked things up in recent weeks.

Indeed, following Tuesday night's 2-1 away victory at Norwich City, Michael Carrick's side are now on a Championship winning streak of six matches - something that has seen them climb to seventh in the league standings.

Interestingly, one important aspect of Boro's change in results has been switching Paddy McNair back to central defence.

That is where the Northern Irishman has played for Boro's last five matches in the league, and the results speak for themselves.

Unfortunately for Middlesbrough, though, they do face a big looming decision when it comes to McNair's future.

What is Paddy McNair's contract situation at Middlesbrough?

Paddy McNair sees his current Middlesbrough deal expire at the end of the season, which is no doubt going to cause Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick a big headache.

If McNair continues to be a regular starter, it puts pressure on the club to offer him a new deal, but at the same time, there were rumours last January that Middlesbrough were prepared to let him leave, which casts doubt on whether or not they will agree new terms.

Furthermore, he is one of the higher earners at the club, and a new deal would surely only see him climb that ranking further, tying up money that could potentially be used for other signings.

Of course, there is always the chance that McNair would reject those new terms, too, and see what's out there for him as a free agent, especially when Premier League clubs were reportedly sniffing around last summer.

Matt Clarke must step up if Paddy McNair departs

Of course, were McNair to depart Middlesbrough, especially in January, it would dent Boro's squad depth significantly.

It would mean that one rarely seen Middlesbrough man would have to step up in a big way. We are of course, talking about Matt Clarke.

Clarke signed for Middlesbrough in the summer of 2022. However, his time at the Riverside Stadium has been frustrating so far.

Matt Clarke's senior career in numbers so far as per Transfermarkt Club Matches Goals Assists Portsmouth 175 9 5 Derby County 81 1 0 West Bromwich Albion 33 1 0 Middlesbrough 6 0 0 Ipswich Town 5 0 0 *Stats correct as of 25/10/2023.

Indeed, he has made just six Championship appearances for the club in that time, having been out for a very long period with a back injury.

Clarke has done well previously, though, and based on ability, he should be more than capable of stepping up and performing for Middlesbrough at this level.

The 27-year-old previously did so at West Bromwich Albion in the Championship, for example.

What is the latest on Matt Clarke's injury?

Fortunately for Middlesbrough, too, Clarke is close to making a comeback for the side

Indeed, the 27-year-old returned to the matchday squad for Middlesbrough during Tuesday night's win over Norwich.

Although he didn't get on, the sheer fact he is back amongst it is a big indication he could soon be ready for a return.

“It was fantastic to have Clarkey back in and around it and travelling as part of the squad," Carrick explained, via TeessideLive.

"He’s worked so hard and had some tougher days over the year in his battle to get back fit. This is another step forward for him.

Weekly wages: Middlesbrough's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

"It’s obviously still a process for him to be fully back into playing.

"But it was brilliant to have him back involved on the bench. It’s a big day for Clarkey and we’re all really pleased for him."

We now await Clarke returning to action and hopefully for Middlesbrough, stepping up if and when they need him with a big contract decision looming regarding Paddy McNair.